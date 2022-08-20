Wellness regime men should follow

By Dr. Tejinder Kataria,

Men’s health is usually ignored seeing the busy schedules of these days. It is very important to take care of your health as to match the fast pacing life. It is very important to create an awareness about the prevention of certain disorders that are modifiable through diet, exercise and mindfulness. The aim is to reduce or eliminate the health problems related to heart diseases, cancer and depression. Change in bowel habits, bloating, chest pain, breathlessness, lumps and new moles are some cancer symptoms. Other symptoms include sudden weight loss, abdominal or back pain and indigestion (dyspepsia). It is best to consult your doctor, as these common symptoms signify some other non-dangerous and temporary health problem.

How to proceed towards taking care of Men’s health?

Change the diet for 4 Weeks-It can be started with small, achievable steps like modifying diet to include daily serving of vegetables, taking 3-4 servings of fresh fruits, cutting down on fried foods and avoiding alcohol for one month. Vegetables and fruits contain micronutrients required for body’s essential needs and antioxidants that remove the free radicals from body reducing the wear & tear at cellular level. Colon cancer can be prevented by eliminating red meat from diet. The incidence of prostate cancer is least in Japan due to high intake of soya bean and its products by the menfolk. Adding soya protein as a protein source can help preserve the body mass.



Schedule a few goals for 4 weeks – Plan adding exercise for 60 minutes four days a week that maybe walking, swimming, playing golf, badminton or any outdoor game, training in a gym and make a commitment to follow the program. This can assist in achieving weight loss, building muscle, strength training or a sense of well being by production of happiness hormones the “Endorphins”. The high in endorphin production secondary to exercise can last over the next 24-48 hours.

Give rest to phone and blue screen devices- Plan for mobile phone and blue screen device (computers/ ipads/ television) free time to daily schedule for 4 weeks. Research has shown that continuous engagement with these devices leads to overstimulation of brain and depletion of sadness preventing hormones from the brain namely “Serotonin, Dopamine and Oxytocin”. These hormones can be rejuvenated by spending time in creative activities like art, music, being around nature, pursuing some hobbies, spending time playing with children and increasing social contact in physical rather than virtual world. This can reduce the stress and incidence of cardiac disease and depression. Being with friends for an evening can be a real mood elevator!



As a physician who attends to cancer afflicted patients having co- morbidities of heart disease and depression, I think it is appropriate that Men should be aware about their wellness and it should be promoted at all levels, as making small tweaks may lead to everlasting changes with healthy years whilst aging that can be spent pursuing interesting times rather than visiting hospitals and doctors.



(The author is Chairperson Radiation Oncology Cancer Center, Medanta – The Medicity. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)



