Wedding season 2022: Here are simple ways to style your jewelry

The ideal jewelry may enhance your style and help you look and feel great. Indeed, the right styling techniques and selecting the proper jewelry piece can make all the difference. Here are a few jewelry style tips and tricks which will help you to help you wear those unboxed jewelry pieces and get compliments for your style.

1. Add giant Russian emeralds

One of the ways to style simple jewelry is by adding a stunning Russian emerald to it. Emeralds are among the precious four stones, along with sapphire, diamond, and ruby. Their deep hues are perfect to complement any jewelry, while the unique shades soothe the eyes. Although Russian emeralds are not too heavy on the pocket, their beads give a richer look. They create a luxurious contrast with rubies and colourless diamonds. Also, they set a high contrast with stunning combinations of black and green, using onyx, black diamonds, Tahitian pearls, black jade, and ceramic settings.

2. Layer it right

Experimenting with the shapes, lengths, textures, designs, and colours to layer necklaces is one way to enhance the look of your jewelry. Trying out different lengths to layer necklaces helps to create an attractive look that catches the attention of everyone. Go for various shapes, textures, colours, and designs that will work great together. Simply collect pendants and necklaces of various lengths, designs, and textures, and try various combinations to see which one works well. Note down the combinations you like to save you from the hassle of trying them again. It will top-notch your layering game.

3. Pearl up your old jewelry sets

Pearl has always been a symbol of elegance and royalty and complements any dress well while balancing the prestigious look in your appearance. The way a simple pearl strand can enhance your overall look cannot be compared with any other look. It is hard to find natural pearls or Basra pearls these days. But you can always style your jewelry with cultured pearls. Cultured pearls look the same as Basra pearls and offer the same elegance and royalty. You can always use a string of pearls instead of a gold chain in the pendant to enhance its look.

4. Add uncut units to gold jewelry

Diamonds and other precious stones such as emeralds, rubies, sapphires, and others are a great way to enhance the look of boring old gold jewelry. Mossanite polkis are quite popular these days. They provide a royal and flawless look to necklaces and other jewelry. They come in different shapes and sizes and are a reminder of undeniable grace and beauty. Add uncut stones and moissanite polki will help you to add a regal twist to old gold jewelry.

5. Don’t forget the back of your necklace

We often forget to pay attention to the end and back of the jewelry. Though it may not seem important to everyone, they play a huge role in providing a decent and stylish look to the jewelry piece. We often see a thread hanging at the back of the necklace, which looks stunning from the front. Honestly, many don’t like how it turns out. You can always choose for fancy bead locks or threads instead of opting for a basic thread. Choosing a bead lock or string for the necklace will add grace to it, and it will make it look expensive, as beads can look like pearls.

So what would you do to make your jewelry look stylish and expensive? Consider any of these tips next time you dress up to go out, and you will definitely receive compliments for enhancing your jewel game.

(Rahul Luthra is the creative designer at Raabta By Rahul. Views are personal)