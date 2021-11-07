Wedding in vogue: What’s in trend this wedding season

Shehla Khan’s ‘The Beautiful Fall’ has both Indian and Indo-Western silhouettes sustainable in nature and designed for the new age bride.

By Reya Mehrotra

Designers talk about their 2021 wedding collections, shed light on what’s in trend and offer tips to stand out on the big day.

SAROJ JALAN

The collection

Saroj Jalan’s ‘Indu’ collection weaves Indian history and legacy for today’s free-spirited yet rooted, modern Indian brides. It has been inspired from the Banjara women and paintings of Alphonso Mucha. Surface artworks, Shibori Knotting technique, macrame and Kalamkari furnishing, hand painting techniques have been incorporated

Top trends

Red lehengas and colours such as green, orange, blue and pink are back

Minimalistic design is the way forward

Corsets, sharp and sculpted fabrics to give a bold yet glamorous look

The range

Fitted vs flavoured volumes comprising of sarees, layered lehengas, tiered dresses, jackets

Must-have accessories

Outfits speak of one’s personality and so, a lot of brides and grooms are wearing sneakers to their weddings, which is great

Quick tips

Embroidered pant and suit or long jackets with narrow pants for bridesmaids

Minimalistic and soft make-up

GAURAV GUPTA

The collection

Gaurav Gupta’s collection is inspired from Greek mythology and the mystical sunset. It explores a multifarious colour palette with a three-dimensional construction for men and a range of dresses, gowns and saree gowns in colours of sunset, dusk, twilight and dawn pink, etc

Top trends

Couples are more experimental and want a statement outfit

Current trends are that of sustainability and individuality where brides and grooms that speaks of individuality and can be repurposed

Saree gowns or organza lehengas for bridesmaids

The range

Tuxedos, state-of the-art bandhgalas, pantsuits for men

Sequin cocktail dresses, mermaid gowns, sari-lehengas, lehengas for women

Materials used include silk crepe, organza, silk dupion, silk georgettes, satin, etc

Must-have accessories

Minimalist makeup for a stylised outfit and

Combination of side swept hair or a sleek top bun and natural make up with nude lip keeps the overall bridal look balanced

KUNAL RAWAL

The collection

Kunal Rawal’s collection is inspired by ‘Bonnie & Clyde’. The edgy menswear collection is a part of Indian contemporary luxury fashion. Rawal says he aims to free his clientele from any restrictions that traditional menswear fashion is accustomed to

Top trends

2021 is a year of comfort, customisation and personalisation, and men are looking for one of a kind, hand-made personalised pieces

Comfortable fabrics or comfort driven silhouettes and versatile separates that can be reused will be a big trend too

Pieces that look good up close as weddings become smaller and some move to digital platforms

The range

Colours like olive, deep wine, deep charcoals and teal have been used. Lemon is a strong pastel shade that has been newly introduced in the palette

Ivory and cremes, whitish mints, whitish pinks, military tones in occasion wear

Versatile collection ranging from deep-rooted traditional to modern-day luxury

Must-have accessories

A pop-coloured turban or a richly coloured and embellished dupatta

Embellished jackets to pair with sherwanis

Quick tips

Go for designs with smaller motifs and monochromes to re-pair and restyle it with other garments

To look good on camera, go for tone on tone and 3D geometric handwork pieces

MANISH MALHOTRA

The collection

Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture 2021 collection ‘Nooraniyat’, which was showcased at the 8th edition of Vogue Wedding Show, travels through a diverse palette of fabrics, colours and silhouettes that oscillate between the old-world regalia and the modern repertoire. Malhotra says, “The collection is developed on the ethos of tradition, but influenced by the present, the new world. A collection that sits firmly with the pandemic-induced preferences but also relatable to our aesthetics and our loyalists”

Top trends

For brides, red lehengas will never be out of style but pastels, neutral tones are getting their fair share of limelight

For bridesmaids, lehengas in greys and pastels shades with sequins with interesting bold blouses and minimalistic design for family and guests

Due to compulsory masks, emphasis on heavy eye make-up

The range

Expansive with kalidars, lehengas, gowns, jackets, shararas, kurtas, palazzos, dupattas and blouses that fits diverse palettes and occasions

Sorbet and blush shades of bright pink, lilac, grey-blue, beige-gold, powder blue and metallic gold-silver, among many others

Embroidered pieces to two-toned colour-blocked silhouettes

Fashion-forward materials, silhouettes, and patterns in oversized jackets, colour-blocked lehengas and sculptured gowns

Must-have accessories

Gold, diamond or precious stone jewellery like rubies, Russian and Zambian emeralds and pearls

Quick tips

Smokey eyes in earthy tones with a bold winged eyeliner and good highlighter and neutral lips

Rewrite the idea of design, which is not bound to a similar thread of uniformity

Each garment proposes a new and individual visual expression and explores a possibility of a free monologue, thus establishing a discerning connection with the wearer

Shehla Khan

The collection

Shehla Khan’s ‘The Beautiful Fall’ has both Indian and Indo-Western silhouettes sustainable in nature and designed for the new age bride. The collection can be worn for weddings as well as cocktail and reception. It can be scaled up or down according to the preference

Top trends

Sustainable fashion that can be recycled and reused

Infusion of all types of colours barring black for bridal wear

The range

Customisable bridal wear in Indian and Indo-Western styles

Quick tips

Soft dewy glowing skin with some drama either on the eyes or the lips

Dress according to the theme and destination of the wedding

Minimalistic and reusable outfits for bridesmaids and guests

Shyamal & Bhumika

The collection

The collection, shot at the Modhera Sun temple and its stepwell, ties its signature romantic feel with Indian silhouettes. Ancient embroidery techniques, tradition inspired silhouettes and sustainable handwoven fabrics have been used while keeping in mind the modern aesthetic of the global Indian bride.

Top trends

Indian silhouettes in muted pastels or striking traditional colours

Fun blouses with romantic details in the sleeves, ancient embroidery techniques, accentuated lehengas, trailing fairy tale veils and dupattas

Pastel shades alongside traditional reds, emeralds have been trending

The range

Mix of vintage mid-tones, jewel tones, muted Indian pastels and classic reds, rich wine, ochre yellow, etc

Matka silks, raw silks, crepe de chine, sheer tulle fabrics used with silhouettes like exaggerated sleeves, floor-sweeping panelled lehengas, dramatic trailing veils and hemlines, bias skirts, etc

Quick tips

Complimenting outfits of the family with the bride and groom so that they are not overpowering the couple

AMRAPALI

The collection

Amrapali’s collection pays an ode to the heritage of India with a modern eclectic twist. The idea of the collection is to make the jewelry more functional, useful and accommodating and that can be worn post the wedding too.

Top trends

Styles have become more personalised

Layered statement pieces or big bold statement pieces are always a thing

The range

High jewellery comprising of one-off pieces crafted using large rare gemstones

Convertible pieces which can be transformed and worn in multiple forms

Must-have accessories

Bigger, bolder statement pieces that stand out

Big rock cocktail rings

Statement earrings—could be Chandbalis or chandelier earrings or big bold studs

Statement cuffs/ bracelets

Choker or necklace

Quick tips

Colourful, playful pieces that can be experimented with for bridesmaids

A mix of bohemian or a traditional or mix look

Jewellery that can be used after the wedding as well

AMIT AGGARWAL

The collection

Amit Aggarwal’s collection ‘Euphor’ is the “exploration of time into a mental state”. He explores the therapeutic balance of botanicals and the collection draws heavily from scientific journals that describe the physiological effects of nature on human health. ‘Euphor’ prints over hand embellished fabric and uses metallic cording moulded to create organic patterns

Top trends

While the functions are now more intimate, couples are investing in memories and feelings and clothing is a large part

Bold colours, easy silhouettes and textures for bridesmaids the range

Vibrant colours like blush lisianthus, fuchsia, mint, emerald and camella that spark hope, joy and a feeling of celebration

Lehengas, sarees and capes that use metallic cording moulded to create organic patterns

Quick tips

Makeup should be minimal and effortless to empower the bride’s inherent spirit

Choose light, fuss free, crush proof ensembles with quality and craftsmanship that can be repurposed later

Falguni Shane Peacock

The collection

Falguni Shane Peacock’s wedding collection ‘Mon Amour Jag Niwas’ for the brides and grooms celebrates eternal love. It was inspired from the water palace of Jag Niwas, now known as the Taj Lake Palace, and its rich flora and fauna amidst Lake Pichola in Udaipur. The groom and bridal wear is royal and subtle, yet makes a statement. The signature sherwanis come in tone-on-tone embroidery and elaborate jewellery or a traditional saafa or a dupatta

Top trends

Minimalism is no longer the order of the day for both brides and grooms

The classic red has returned to style and in a variety of shades and hues in the primary colour such as crimson red, valiant poppy, etc, while cool tones, pastels and neutral tones are still in demand for other wedding functions such as Mehendi, Sangeet, etc.

The range

Royal and regal themed saafas, sherwanis and bundis for grooms in a variety of colours and silhouettes

For groomsmen, bridesmaids and other family members, the collection comes with cool tones, pastels and embroidery to keep the look understated

The colour palette ranges from regal, day-wedding theme balanced with fresh and light summer hues of ivory and pastels, and traditionally classic bridal hues of deep reds and golden

Must-have accessories

Saafa or a dupatta

Bundi/Nehru jacket

Men’s jewellery

Quick tips