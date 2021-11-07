Wedding in vogue: What’s in trend this wedding season

Designers talk about their 2021 wedding collections, shed light on what’s in trend and offer tips to stand out on the big day.
By Reya Mehrotra
Designers talk about their 2021 wedding collections, shed light on what’s in trend and offer tips to stand out on the big day.
SAROJ JALAN
The collection
Saroj Jalan’s ‘Indu’ collection weaves Indian history and legacy for today’s free-spirited yet rooted, modern Indian brides. It has been inspired from the Banjara women and paintings of Alphonso Mucha. Surface artworks, Shibori Knotting technique, macrame and Kalamkari furnishing, hand painting techniques have been incorporated
Top trends
- Red lehengas and colours such as green, orange, blue and pink are back
- Minimalistic design is the way forward
- Corsets, sharp and sculpted fabrics to give a bold yet glamorous look
The range
- Fitted vs flavoured volumes comprising of sarees, layered lehengas, tiered dresses, jackets
Must-have accessories
- Outfits speak of one’s personality and so, a lot of brides and grooms are wearing sneakers to their weddings, which is great
Quick tips
- Embroidered pant and suit or long jackets with narrow pants for bridesmaids
- Minimalistic and soft make-up
GAURAV GUPTA
The collection
Gaurav Gupta’s collection is inspired from Greek mythology and the mystical sunset. It explores a multifarious colour palette with a three-dimensional construction for men and a range of dresses, gowns and saree gowns in colours of sunset, dusk, twilight and dawn pink, etc
Top trends
- Couples are more experimental and want a statement outfit
- Current trends are that of sustainability and individuality where brides and grooms that speaks of individuality and can be repurposed
- Saree gowns or organza lehengas for bridesmaids
The range
- Tuxedos, state-of the-art bandhgalas, pantsuits for men
- Sequin cocktail dresses, mermaid gowns, sari-lehengas, lehengas for women
- Materials used include silk crepe, organza, silk dupion, silk georgettes, satin, etc
Must-have accessories
- Minimalist makeup for a stylised outfit and
- Combination of side swept hair or a sleek top bun and natural make up with nude lip keeps the overall bridal look balanced
KUNAL RAWAL
The collection
Kunal Rawal’s collection is inspired by ‘Bonnie & Clyde’. The edgy menswear collection is a part of Indian contemporary luxury fashion. Rawal says he aims to free his clientele from any restrictions that traditional menswear fashion is accustomed to
Top trends
- 2021 is a year of comfort, customisation and personalisation, and men are looking for one of a kind, hand-made personalised pieces
- Comfortable fabrics or comfort driven silhouettes and versatile separates that can be reused will be a big trend too
- Pieces that look good up close as weddings become smaller and some move to digital platforms
The range
- Colours like olive, deep wine, deep charcoals and teal have been used. Lemon is a strong pastel shade that has been newly introduced in the palette
- Ivory and cremes, whitish mints, whitish pinks, military tones in occasion wear
- Versatile collection ranging from deep-rooted traditional to modern-day luxury
Must-have accessories
- A pop-coloured turban or a richly coloured and embellished dupatta
- Embellished jackets to pair with sherwanis
Quick tips
- Go for designs with smaller motifs and monochromes to re-pair and restyle it with other garments
- To look good on camera, go for tone on tone and 3D geometric handwork pieces
MANISH MALHOTRA
The collection
Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture 2021 collection ‘Nooraniyat’, which was showcased at the 8th edition of Vogue Wedding Show, travels through a diverse palette of fabrics, colours and silhouettes that oscillate between the old-world regalia and the modern repertoire. Malhotra says, “The collection is developed on the ethos of tradition, but influenced by the present, the new world. A collection that sits firmly with the pandemic-induced preferences but also relatable to our aesthetics and our loyalists”
Top trends
- For brides, red lehengas will never be out of style but pastels, neutral tones are getting their fair share of limelight
- For bridesmaids, lehengas in greys and pastels shades with sequins with interesting bold blouses and minimalistic design for family and guests
- Due to compulsory masks, emphasis on heavy eye make-up
The range
- Expansive with kalidars, lehengas, gowns, jackets, shararas, kurtas, palazzos, dupattas and blouses that fits diverse palettes and occasions
- Sorbet and blush shades of bright pink, lilac, grey-blue, beige-gold, powder blue and metallic gold-silver, among many others
- Embroidered pieces to two-toned colour-blocked silhouettes
- Fashion-forward materials, silhouettes, and patterns in oversized jackets, colour-blocked lehengas and sculptured gowns
Must-have accessories
- Gold, diamond or precious stone jewellery like rubies, Russian and Zambian emeralds and pearls
Quick tips
- Smokey eyes in earthy tones with a bold winged eyeliner and good highlighter and neutral lips
- Rewrite the idea of design, which is not bound to a similar thread of uniformity
- Each garment proposes a new and individual visual expression and explores a possibility of a free monologue, thus establishing a discerning connection with the wearer
Shehla Khan
The collection
Shehla Khan’s ‘The Beautiful Fall’ has both Indian and Indo-Western silhouettes sustainable in nature and designed for the new age bride. The collection can be worn for weddings as well as cocktail and reception. It can be scaled up or down according to the preference
Top trends
- Sustainable fashion that can be recycled and reused
- Infusion of all types of colours barring black for bridal wear
The range
- Customisable bridal wear in Indian and Indo-Western styles
Quick tips
- Soft dewy glowing skin with some drama either on the eyes or the lips
- Dress according to the theme and destination of the wedding
- Minimalistic and reusable outfits for bridesmaids and guests
Shyamal & Bhumika
The collection
The collection, shot at the Modhera Sun temple and its stepwell, ties its signature romantic feel with Indian silhouettes. Ancient embroidery techniques, tradition inspired silhouettes and sustainable handwoven fabrics have been used while keeping in mind the modern aesthetic of the global Indian bride.
Top trends
- Indian silhouettes in muted pastels or striking traditional colours
- Fun blouses with romantic details in the sleeves, ancient embroidery techniques, accentuated lehengas, trailing fairy tale veils and dupattas
- Pastel shades alongside traditional reds, emeralds have been trending
The range
- Mix of vintage mid-tones, jewel tones, muted Indian pastels and classic reds, rich wine, ochre yellow, etc
- Matka silks, raw silks, crepe de chine, sheer tulle fabrics used with silhouettes like exaggerated sleeves, floor-sweeping panelled lehengas, dramatic trailing veils and hemlines, bias skirts, etc
Quick tips
- Complimenting outfits of the family with the bride and groom so that they are not overpowering the couple
AMRAPALI
The collection
Amrapali’s collection pays an ode to the heritage of India with a modern eclectic twist. The idea of the collection is to make the jewelry more functional, useful and accommodating and that can be worn post the wedding too.
Top trends
- Styles have become more personalised
- Layered statement pieces or big bold statement pieces are always a thing
The range
- High jewellery comprising of one-off pieces crafted using large rare gemstones
- Convertible pieces which can be transformed and worn in multiple forms
Must-have accessories
- Bigger, bolder statement pieces that stand out
- Big rock cocktail rings
- Statement earrings—could be Chandbalis or chandelier earrings or big bold studs
- Statement cuffs/ bracelets
- Choker or necklace
Quick tips
- Colourful, playful pieces that can be experimented with for bridesmaids
- A mix of bohemian or a traditional or mix look
- Jewellery that can be used after the wedding as well
AMIT AGGARWAL
The collection
Amit Aggarwal’s collection ‘Euphor’ is the “exploration of time into a mental state”. He explores the therapeutic balance of botanicals and the collection draws heavily from scientific journals that describe the physiological effects of nature on human health. ‘Euphor’ prints over hand embellished fabric and uses metallic cording moulded to create organic patterns
Top trends
- While the functions are now more intimate, couples are investing in memories and feelings and clothing is a large part
- Bold colours, easy silhouettes and textures for bridesmaids the range
- Vibrant colours like blush lisianthus, fuchsia, mint, emerald and camella that spark hope, joy and a feeling of celebration
- Lehengas, sarees and capes that use metallic cording moulded to create organic patterns
Quick tips
- Makeup should be minimal and effortless to empower the bride’s inherent spirit
- Choose light, fuss free, crush proof ensembles with quality and craftsmanship that can be repurposed later
Falguni Shane Peacock
The collection
Falguni Shane Peacock’s wedding collection ‘Mon Amour Jag Niwas’ for the brides and grooms celebrates eternal love. It was inspired from the water palace of Jag Niwas, now known as the Taj Lake Palace, and its rich flora and fauna amidst Lake Pichola in Udaipur. The groom and bridal wear is royal and subtle, yet makes a statement. The signature sherwanis come in tone-on-tone embroidery and elaborate jewellery or a traditional saafa or a dupatta
Top trends
- Minimalism is no longer the order of the day for both brides and grooms
- The classic red has returned to style and in a variety of shades and hues in the primary colour such as crimson red, valiant poppy, etc, while cool tones, pastels and neutral tones are still in demand for other wedding functions such as Mehendi, Sangeet, etc.
The range
- Royal and regal themed saafas, sherwanis and bundis for grooms in a variety of colours and silhouettes
- For groomsmen, bridesmaids and other family members, the collection comes with cool tones, pastels and embroidery to keep the look understated
- The colour palette ranges from regal, day-wedding theme balanced with fresh and light summer hues of ivory and pastels, and traditionally classic bridal hues of deep reds and golden
Must-have accessories
- Saafa or a dupatta
- Bundi/Nehru jacket
- Men’s jewellery
Quick tips
- Pair the sherwani with a bundi and/or a saafa
- For brides, the makeup must go according to the theme of the ceremonies and the outfit
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.