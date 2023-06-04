‘We offer solutions that align with everyday life’: Paulin Machado, designer of IKEA

The idea is to use natural by-products like over-run materials from denim production and fibres like the bark of mulberry trees, banana and jute to make durable and renewable home products. Sweden-based Paulin Machado, designer of IKEA, speaks with Vaishali Dar on the brand’s design philosophy over the years and how each product in its new collection, MÄVINN, is handcrafted and has a story to tell. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Has IKEA tailor-made products for India? Has the design philosophy gone beyond DIY?

Yes, our markets have specific products tailored to meet specific needs. The idea is to provide solutions that closely align with everyday life. In India, we offer a wide range of kitchen and cookware solutions like pans, woks, stainless steel idli steamers, cookers and masala boxes adapted to Indian cooking. Besides multiple combinations of tiffin containers, as Indians prefer eating a large course of meals for lunch, we have also introduced locally made mattresses stuffed with coconut coir for those who prefer to sleep on harder beds.

Even in the new MÄVINN collection, we have engaged the artisanal craft and workmanship that comprises 20 handmade items, made together with seven social businesses across Asia that provide long-term jobs for people in rural areas and vulnerable groups. Each product is handcrafted, has a story to tell, ensuring that no two pieces are the same in shape and form. The collection includes baskets, rugs, a lampshade, an apron, bags, cushion covers, a wall organiser, and more. We use natural materials with good renewable and durable capabilities like cotton, over-run materials from denim production and natural fibres such as paper made from the bark of mulberry trees, banana fibre and jute. The efficient use of parts that would otherwise go waste has made this material create sturdy everyday items that last longer while being able to utilise the artisans’ expertise in the best way.

How do you identify trends?

We develop products according to the five IKEA principles of democratic design—meaning, each product should be a combination of form, function, quality, sustainability and affordability. Making sure that these principles are represented in every product and understanding everyday challenges, struggles and wishes at home, is also key to our design process.

Have you seen any design or demand change post-pandemic?

Generally, we see an increased demand for smart storage solutions, which is always relevant and a need that will continue as the world becomes increasingly urban and people tend to live in smaller spaces. In this collection, we have several baskets in jute that through coiling and braiding bring both softness and sturdiness. The selection of everyday objects, decorations and accessories reflects the current movements toward functional design that can be incorporated into daily life.

There is a lot of emphasis on Indian social entrepreneurs in the new collection. Is it aligned to your design strategy?

Yes, this is our biggest social entrepreneurship collection yet, and I’m proud of being able to make these one-of-a-kind products while creating jobs for people who need them. We wanted to explore traditional craftsmanship and create authentic, handmade products that merge artisan techniques with modern design thinking. Making these beautiful products affordable and accessible for people is made available through our democratic design approach. MAVINN has a dual purpose—we can provide customers worldwide with one-of-a-kind products while creating job opportunities for artisans. The collection is made with seven social businesses from across Asia and four are situated in India: Rangsutra, Spun, Ramesh Flowers and Industree PT. Spun, founded by Welspun Textile Group, empowers women in rural areas by producing skillfully crafted textile products. Rangsutra, on the other hand, is a social business based in Uttar Pradesh that has been empowering people for over 15 years. Over 85% of their artisans are women and they specialise in traditional Indian crafts.