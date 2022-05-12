Ways to help yourself through depression

By Sri Preethaji,

What is the core of Depression? Why are so many young people moving into depression?

Depression begins in mind before it becomes a problem in the brain. And the good news is that you can heal your brain by healing your mind.

At the core of depression is a battle with oneself.

If we do not make peace with ourselves, we will inadvertently criticize everything about ourselves: our appearance, our status, our home and family, and our life itself. When we are not at peace, we are at war. We are divided against our own selves.At the root of our inner conflict is the habit of incessant commentary, a commentary that divides every experience of our lives into “should be” or “should not be.” It is this habit that drives us to comparison. It is this habit that drives us to inner war.

When you look at your body, you do not see it as it is; you comment on every inch of it as it should be or should not be.When you are with your family, you are not present to it as it is; you comment on every member as it should be this way or should not be this way.When you enter your home, you do not relish it; you comment on it as it should have been bigger or smaller or should not have been bigger or smaller. When you get to work, you are not filled with a sense of purpose. You are not filled with a sense of creativity; you judge every day as you should have been elsewhere or you should not have been here.

You walk around with a nagging inner critic, a critic inside your head. You become your enemy.

To end this war within yourself means to become an observer of your inner state. When you emerge into being an observer, all commentaries become redundant and fall away from you like dried leaves. They get carried away in the river of awareness. A deep sense of calm, a deep sense of joy radiates from your being. In this magnificent state of consciousness, every failure is assimilated without the need to blame oneself or another. Every defeat is accepted without the need to justify oneself or condemn another. Other people’s words and statements do not become your way of looking at yourself or your way of looking at your body. You are comfortable with your angry self, your jealous self, and your lonely self. There is no part of you that you perceive as wrong. You are at ease with the entirety of yourself. You are healed; you are whole.

Human beings are delicate creatures. If in every family, parents can be conscious and recognize their children are moving into dullness, into depression, into sadness or fear – If they can feel them, if they can listen to them, you can heal your children.

If in a partnered relationship, the partners can be sensitive to each other. If you can pause, take that time to look into each other’s eyes, feel what the other is feeling, and listen and hold the other, you can help them get out of that depression.

At work, every organisation must consider giving time for personal connection between professionals. Everyone must pause, connect to the feelings of each other, support when they are in need of emotional strength and listen to them. Then we can heal this world.

As ”Artificial Intelligence” takes over the world, ”Heart Intelligence” must rise.

That is the ONLY way for the world to be healed!

(The author is Co-Founder, Ekam. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)