Ways to become a more influential woman

Becoming an influential woman has nothing to do with titles.(Photo source: Reuters)

By Anusha Swamya,

Michelle Obama once rightly mentioned, “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”

Truly, women are magnificent beings that God has created. If you look at them, they can don multiple caps simultaneously as homemakers, wives, mothers, entrepreneurs, and whatnot. Despite gender biases and social conventions, women over the years have risen above the expectations of others. They have achieved milestones in all walks of life – business, politics, sports, arts, to name a few. And while several women are continuously climbing great heights, a lot of them also influence the world with their extraordinary skills.

So, do you have what it takes to influence and inspire others? Do you aspire to becoming a more influential woman? If so, let’s explore a few ways:

Understand yourself: Becoming an influential woman has nothing to do with titles. It’s about your ability to inspire and motivate people around you. It is how you engage with others. It is therefore imperative to understand your own style of influencing. To begin with, gauge yourself on how well you can influence others. Assess your capabilities and expertise as it will help you improve your level of influence.

Be Confident: The first step in your journey to becoming a woman of influence is having self-confidence. It is something that delivers a powerful impact on people.Besides, have faith in your conviction that will help you fulfill all your duties – be it at home or workplace – tirelessly.

Be Courageous: A strong and influential woman never backs down no matter what may have come on her way. Though challenges are daunting, yet, they allow you to learn newer things while helping you gain wisdom and experience. So, embrace challenges and don’t be afraid of taking risks or making decisions. This is preciselywhat will set you apart from the rest.

Be a Thoughtful Speaker: Speak up when something isn’t right. Speak up when you have a great idea. Learn to win the hearts of people by sparking change for the better. Create a clear and concise message and make sure you are effectively communicating your ideas. Besides, it’s also important to gain insights from others.

Be a Learner: We know life is a book of never-ending chapters and there is no limit to learning. Learn new skills and use them to benefit others like your family members, colleagues, friends, among others. An influencer knows how to help people with the expertise she has.

Be Focused: As an influential leader, you don’t try to win every argument or steer every conversation. You focus to truly understand what really matters. Learn to reflect on each aspect related to the people around you, identify their problems while helping them at the same time.

In a nutshell, as an influential woman, you don’t wait for opportunity, you create it not just for yourself but also for others. You convey optimism. You emanate strength, courage, confidence, assertiveness, wherever you go. You cherish being independent and beat challenges that come your way. Well, it goes without saying that influential women just have a certain vibe about them. Vibe to lead and spark the change!

(The author is a Fitness and Beauty content creator on Trell. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)