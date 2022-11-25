David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo: Watches owned by the world’s best sports stars

Sports stars have always been trendsetters. In the 90s, Michael Jordan’s popularity among sneaker lovers pushed the demand for his Air Jordans. Similarly, some athletes have been rocking extravagant timepieces. Many of them have become either brand ambassadors of these luxe watches or have signed endorsement contracts. Whatever the reason is, we love sports stars and the watches they wear. Here are watches worn by the world’s top sports stars:

David Beckham – TUDOR Black Bay Chrono

David Beckham, the best soccer player we have, will always be seen wearing TUDOR Black Bay Chrono in steel, or his 43mm Black Bay Bronze. Both the watches are versatile and manly. The athlete is often seen wearing these sports-chic timepieces as he goes about his philanthropic activities or celebrity appearances.

Tiger Woods – Rolex Deepsea

Tiger Woods needs no introduction – One of the greatest golfers has a sponsorship by Rolex. He is often seen wearing the Sea-Dweller Deepsea and the D-Blue.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Rolex Daytona

Portuguese football is known for his successful career and a lavish lifestyle. His love for watches is no secret. Among his luxurious collection is an 18k yellow gold Rolex Daytona with diamond hour markers. If you’re looking for a good investment, why not look for one that makes you feel like a football star?

Rafael Nadal – Richard Mille

The iconic tennis star Rafael Nadal wears Richard Mille. It has been a beautiful journey as Nadal had refused to wear watches, especially while playing tennis. This forced the makers to develop the lightest tourbillon, and Nadal today can be seen wearing a few different Richard Mille Models.

Serena Williams – Audemars Piguet

Another greatest tennis superstar, with 23 grand slam titles, Serena Williams partnered with Audemars Piguet over 6 years ago. She became the face of the Royal Oak Offshore in 2014 and has been seen wearing the Offshore Chronograph while playing. When she has more formal events, she opts for dressier pieces from the brand, such as a rose gold Millenary. When attending the Met Gala in 2017, it was hard not to notice the Diamond Outrage from the Haute Joaillerie collection.