Watch Viral Video: Uncle rules dance floor with ‘Yaar Mera Titliyan Varga’

It’s said that you should not worry about anything while you are dancing and this middle-aged man has taken it seriously. He ruled the stage while dancing to Harrdy Sandhu and Afsana Khan’s song ‘Yaar Mera Titliyan Varga’. His dance video has been going viral on social media. Take a look:

The clip was shared on Twitter by the account @Gulzar_sahab. The man in a kurta and pants can be seen grooving to the song. As he starts dancing, another man is seen turning him around and in no time, he steals the show with his expression.

Toward the end of the video, another man joins him in the performance. Onlookers are seen smiling and quite amused by the man’s antics.

The video was initially shared by Instagram user Sandeep Kumar. Since being shared on December 10, the clip has amassed more than 7.9 million views on the Meta-owned platform.