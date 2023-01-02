Watch Viral Video: Uncle dances to Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Khaike Paan Banaraswala’; Netizens say, ‘Kya Energy Hai!’

Viral Video: Old Bollywood songs never lose their charm and always manage to attract the attention of listeners. Recently, a video of a middle-aged man dancing to Amitabh Bachchan ’s popular number ‘Khaike Paan Banaraswala’ from his movie Don went viral. Ever since it was shared, the video has been winning the hearts of social media users.

Sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar, ‘Khaike Paan Banaraswala’ is a gem even after several decades. One cannot just sit and listen to it without shaking a leg. In the viral video, the man can be seen dancing to ‘Khaike Paan Banaraswala’ with such high-energy during a wedding event.

The video went viral after it was shared by a page named WeddingDanceIndia on Instagram with the caption, “Nobody breaks the Energy of this Man”. The video has garnered nearly 4 million views in just two days.

Identified as Vikas Jain, the man in the video is wearing a suit as he dances perfectly in sync with the beats of the song. While he performs his steps with super energy, a woman can be seen standing in the background and totally enjoying the dance performance. After impressing social media users with his steps and stupendous energy, netizens applauded the man for his performance and shared comments like, “Kya energy hi sir ji!”, “He knows the steps so well”, “Wah kya baat hai sabhi log dil se dance nhi karte magar aap ne dil se kiya hai”.