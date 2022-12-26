Watch Viral Video: Couple in China invent unique protective shield amid Covid-19 surge

Viral Video: China is facing an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and it seems like coronavirus hacks are also back on the internet and people have started experimenting ways to beat the deadly virus. Amid all this, a video has been going viral on social media. In the video, a couple can be seen using a unique type of shield at a vegetable market. The two are buying vegetables and groceries in a crowded market and the ‘protective’ shield is helping them keep up a barrier with others and further preventing them from getting infected.

A viral video was shared by China state-affiliated media, People’s Daily. It shows the couple covering themselves from top to bottom in a plastic wrap that is held by the support of an umbrella that the man is holding. The shield is helping the couple to engage with people without initiating “direct” contact.

For buying items, the woman can be seen pulling out her hand slightly from the cover and further taking the parcel. The same is also done for making payments. After completing their work, the couple walks away at the end.

The video has managed to grab the attention of social media users and they have taken to the comment section to share their response. A user wrote, “Fascinating but from the legside gap, the virus may attack,” while another person joked over it and commented, “That umbrella is nice, very useful for Mumbai rains. Is it available in India?”

As per the latest reports, China is facing its worst nightmare with the COVID-19 cases affecting millions of people already. With a massive number of coronavirus cases being recorded every day, the healthcare infrastructure has also been severely overburdened.