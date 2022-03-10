Watch viral video: Bear stands on hind legs to take on tiger

In the video, the solitary black bear is seen taking his stand in front of the tiger sitting in its way.

Viral video: If you are on social media, you must be well-versed with the concept of videos getting viral on the internet. People love to watch videos on social media particularly the ones on animals. And it takes no time for videos of bravery to get viral on social media. In one such incident, a video of a sloth bear standing on hind legs has caught the attention of netizens.

In the video, shared by the Twitter user named Saket Badola, the solitary black bear is seen taking his stand in front of the tiger sitting in its way. The bear was seen standing up on its hind legs to take on the big cat. This interesting encounter between the bear and tiger has been doing rounds on social media.

The tiger is seen simply eyeing the bear as he heads towards it while it is wagging its tail and resting on the mud road in the forested area. The bear surprisingly jumps and stands up on its hind legs and does not move an inch due to fear.

The video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Saket Badola has garnered 32,000 views and counting. Positive reactions followed by the netizens as the video became viral with one of the Twitter users writing, “Wow! This video sure does remind me of the nations that have associated themselves with these powerful creatures.” Watch the video here.

As per the National Geographic, sloth bears are solitary animals. They can grow up to six feet as well. They usually stand on their hind legs on the occasion of threat. Standing on hind legs, for them, is a sign of defence.