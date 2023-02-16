WATCH EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | Alia Bhatt on her brand Ed-a-Mamma, her entrepreneurial journey, creating a legacy and more

After launching a successful sustainable nursing maternity-wear collection, actor, producer, investor, and founder Alia Bhatt’s brand, Ed-a-Mamma, is now expanding its product offerings to launch an Infant Collection focusing on the age group of 0-3 years.

Ed-a-Mamma is a sustainable kids wear brand that offers a series of products, designed to help put the planet first and build a conscious generation. In an exclusive interview with financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, Alia Bhatt and Iffat Haider, the brand’s business head, discussed sustainable clothing for kids in India, future plans, and more.

Watch full interview here: