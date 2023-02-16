scorecardresearch
WATCH EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | Alia Bhatt on her brand Ed-a-Mamma, her entrepreneurial journey, creating a legacy and more

Alia Bhatt tells financialexpress.com how becoming a mother inspired her to launch infant wear under her kids wear brand Ed-A-Mamma

Written by Eshita Bhargava
Updated:
Exclusive Interview: Alia Bhatt on starting her brand Ed-a-Mama, focus on sustainability, inclusivity, and more.

After launching a successful sustainable nursing maternity-wear collection, actor, producer, investor, and founder Alia Bhatt’s brand, Ed-a-Mamma, is now expanding its product offerings to launch an Infant Collection focusing on the age group of 0-3 years.

Ed-a-Mamma is a sustainable kids wear brand that offers a series of products, designed to help put the planet first and build a conscious generation. In an exclusive interview with financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, Alia Bhatt and Iffat Haider, the brand’s business head, discussed sustainable clothing for kids in India, future plans, and more.

Watch full interview here:

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 19:14 IST