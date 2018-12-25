Watch: EasyJet A320 Airbus transformed into Christmas lights display at Luton Airport

London Luton Airport has used an EasyJet Airbus A320 to create a spectacular Christmas display. 850,000 choreographed light sequences and 2.4 kilometers of LED micro bulbs were used to create the display. (Twitter)

A spectacular Christmas switch-on took place at London’s Luton Airport, which saw 1.5 miles of multi-colored LED lights and 850,000 light sequences illuminate an entire easyJet Airbus as a festive treat for airport staff and families.

A team of 10 special effects artists and lighting designers spent four weeks working on the design and it took staff at the airport a painstaking 24 hours to create the display inside easyJet’s 5000 sqm aircraft hangar. An A320 Airbus was provided to ground staff by easyJet which became the star of the show on Monday as staff draped it in twinkling lights, while festive images were projected against the 120ft aircraft.

Watch Video:



As a festive surprise and to add some extra seasonal cheer, local children from Chantry Primary Academy and Whitefield Primary School were invited to the show which saw hundreds of people gather in the airport to see the festive projections and lights synced to a contemporary remix of Tchaikovsky’s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The Christmas spectacular was designed to celebrate the airport’s 80th anniversary and the completion of the three-year redevelopment of the airport, which increases the annual capacity of the airport to 18 million passengers by 2020. The US$203 million regeneration project is predicted to add £1 billion to the UK economy and an extra 10,000 jobs by 2030.