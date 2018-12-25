Watch: EasyJet A320 Airbus transformed into Christmas lights display at Luton Airport

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 4:26 PM

Hundreds of people at London Luton Airport were treated to a spectacular festive surprise, as they witnessed the world’s first Christmas light show to feature a 120ft aircraft.

London Luton Airport has used an EasyJet Airbus A320 to create a spectacular Christmas display. 850,000 choreographed light sequences and 2.4 kilometers of LED micro bulbs were used to create the display. (Twitter)

A spectacular Christmas switch-on took place at London’s Luton Airport, which saw 1.5 miles of multi-colored LED lights and 850,000 light sequences illuminate an entire easyJet Airbus as a festive treat for airport staff and families.

A team of 10 special effects artists and lighting designers spent four weeks working on the design and it took staff at the airport a painstaking 24 hours to create the display inside easyJet’s 5000 sqm aircraft hangar. An A320 Airbus was provided to ground staff by easyJet which became the star of the show on Monday as staff draped it in twinkling lights, while festive images were projected against the 120ft aircraft.

Watch Video:

As a festive surprise and to add some extra seasonal cheer, local children from Chantry Primary Academy and Whitefield Primary School were invited to the show which saw hundreds of people gather in the airport to see the festive projections and lights synced to a contemporary remix of Tchaikovsky’s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The Christmas spectacular was designed to celebrate the airport’s 80th anniversary and the completion of the three-year redevelopment of the airport, which increases the annual capacity of the airport to 18 million passengers by 2020. The US$203 million regeneration project is predicted to add £1 billion to the UK economy and an extra 10,000 jobs by 2030.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Watch: EasyJet A320 Airbus transformed into Christmas lights display at Luton Airport
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition