Watch: Delivery man dances his heart out outside wedding venue; Internet says, ‘Zomato Vibe Hai’

You don’t always need money or luxuries to be happy. This delivery man is showing us the same. In a viral video, a Zomato delivery agent can be seen dancing to the Hindi song ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai‘. The short video posted by an Instagram user named Pulkit Kochar has been receiving love and appreciation from netizens. We are sure this short clip can definitely make your day.

It features a man wearing a Zomato T-shirt grooving to the iconic song from the movie “Satya” outside a wedding venue.

Along with the video, the caption reads, “Wholesome 🌸.” The video has amassed more than 46,000 views and 5,000 likes and several comments.

One Instagram user reacted to the post saying, “Me everytime I hear good music”, while another said, “If I saw him dancing I’d really invite him in for food.”

Another user tagged Zomato, saying “yaar kitna wholesome workforce hai aapka (what a wholesome workforce you have)”. Meanwhile, another person tagged them saying “vibe hai”.

Last month, a similar video of a Zomato delivery man dancing in the middle of the road became viral. In the video, the man was seen parking his scooter on the roadside and suddenly breaking into an enthusiastic dance, while some onlookers give him a glance.