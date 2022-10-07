WATCH: Camel wants fries; walks to a Vegas restaurant’s drive-thru and orders some!

Camels can survive for long periods of time without food or water but when not on a crash diet can crave for fries too! Pets can be demanding and sometimes even bizarre like the one that walked up to an eatery and ordered a hot box of french fries. The incident that amazed netizens happened in the world’s favorite Sin City, Las Vegas.

A video of a camel and its handler going through the drive-thru of a restaurant has gone viral. The staff members of the establishment were stunned by the animal’s behavior, and they started laughing as it approached the window. The animal can be seen peeking inside the restaurant’s window. Its handler, who was holding the animal by its leash, also couldn’t resist smiling as he ordered french fries.

Watch Video Here

'Sir, this is an In-N-Out Burger' — An animal handler and his camel were filmed going through a fast food drive-through on foot in Las Vegas. According to Storyful, the camel is a 12-year-old named Fergie who 'loves french fries.' pic.twitter.com/FE1gBQSAfu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 7, 2022

According to the animal handler, the camel, called Fergie came from Colorado and is currently residing in a sanctuary in Las Vegas. Its visit to the In-N-Out Burger restaurant has sparked funny online reactions. One user commented that even camels know that the establishment is the best in the world. Another user wrote that he just wanted a double date.

Fergie’s visits to different places are documented in the Instagram account of Animal Rescue, Jeffrys_farm. One of these is a photo of the camel in front of a Bass Pro Shop.