Watch: BSF jawan recreates a Border moment, sings the famous ‘sandese aate hain’ song

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 8:18 PM

On Twitter, it was first shared by user Anita Chauhan and later retweeted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Anita’s tweet currently has over 4,300 likes and over 1,300 retweets.

bsf jawan video, bsf jawan song, bsf jawan Surinder Singh, sandese aate hain, bsf soldier, Sandese Aate Hain from Border, border movie, border, border movie song, bsf soldier video, sandese aate hain, army day, BSF jawan singing, BSF jawan viral video, Surinder SinghThe jawan’s rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ has been lauded by many users on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. (Video grab)

Video of a BSF jawan singing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ from the 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’ has gone viral and it has impressed thousands of netizens. The soldier, identified as Surinder Singh, is a seasoned singer who has also appeared in the 10th edition of Indian Idol in 2018.

Watch Video:

The video was first shared on YouTube and later on other social media portals. On Twitter, it was first shared by user Anita Chauhan and later retweeted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Anita’s tweet currently has over 4,300 likes and over 1,300 retweets.

The jawan’s rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ has been lauded by many users on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Some even wrote the jawan’s voice gave them goosebumps.

Here are some reactions:

One user wrote, “BSF has got talent. The spirit of the singer is infectious. He lightened up the daily mundane canteen activity for himself & the other diners. Relaxing in Uniform.”

“Really feel proud of our armed forces & this gives a feeling of patriotism which we have been missing for long due to worst political atmosphere,” wrote another.

