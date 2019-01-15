Watch: BSF jawan recreates a Border moment, sings the famous ‘sandese aate hain’ song

The jawan’s rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ has been lauded by many users on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. (Video grab)

Video of a BSF jawan singing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ from the 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’ has gone viral and it has impressed thousands of netizens. The soldier, identified as Surinder Singh, is a seasoned singer who has also appeared in the 10th edition of Indian Idol in 2018.

The video was first shared on YouTube and later on other social media portals. On Twitter, it was first shared by user Anita Chauhan and later retweeted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Anita’s tweet currently has over 4,300 likes and over 1,300 retweets.

The jawan’s rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ has been lauded by many users on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Some even wrote the jawan’s voice gave them goosebumps.

Jawans sacrificing their everything for us, proud of you sir. But people of this country makes more popular of a movie trailer than ur performance. Ashamed. We love you INDIAN ARMY. BSF we salute you pic.twitter.com/Vo9lvWM9GZ — gangarahul (@gangarahul) January 13, 2019

Try in Indian Idol , very good voice. Grand Salute to all Security forces — Makeadvice ???????? (@Makeadvice1) January 11, 2019

Salute to our very loved an respected soldiers…. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat — Shishir Sharma (@shishirnidhi) January 12, 2019

I’ve got Goose Bumps.

Dil Behala diya aap ne — GRohith (@RohithrajG) January 12, 2019

One user wrote, “BSF has got talent. The spirit of the singer is infectious. He lightened up the daily mundane canteen activity for himself & the other diners. Relaxing in Uniform.”

“Really feel proud of our armed forces & this gives a feeling of patriotism which we have been missing for long due to worst political atmosphere,” wrote another.