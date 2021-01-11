  • MORE MARKET STATS

Watch: Breathtaking 3D displays of lion breaking out of screen is taking China by storm

By: |
January 11, 2021 3:59 PM

Several videos from that giant ultra-realistic screen are being shared on social media platforms with many stunned at how enigmatic these animations look.

3D digital wall shows roaring lion, 3D ultra realistic showsChina Chengdu 3D wall, LianTronic FS8 Outdoor Fixed LED.The video clip a lion growling, chasing and breaking out from the screen on a 3D wall is blowing minds. (YouTube)

A 90-degree curved LED digital public installation, set in a commercial hub in Chengdu, China is taking breaths away with its stunning 3-D effect video. Several videos from that giant ultra-realistic screen are being shared on social media platforms with many stunned at how enigmatic these animations look.

The latest video that is blowing minds away is that of a lion growling, chasing and breaking out from the screen. The 1.04-minute clip with a young lady’s reaction is being circulated on social media. Here, take a look.

Related News

Other 3D effect videos that the giant screen has been broadcasting are that of Star Trek-like spaceships emerging from behind a wall, to the screen to flying to space in front of it and another is of a flying saucer. The best part is all these videos can be seen and can be experienced even without putting 3-D glasses on.

The curved, L-shaped PH8mm LED video wall is more than 900 sqm in size and made with LianTronic FS8 Outdoor Fixed LED. Its fully-waterproof modules are anti-UV to avoid any kind of deformation in pictures in the day-time due to sunlight and can stabilize vivid broadcasting in a long time, said the electronics giant, LianTronics who installed the 3D wall. From tendering to construction, it took half a year for the project to complete

The LED wall located in Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu, wraps the façade of Yingjia Building and faces the crossroad of Chunxi road. On standing at the opposite side, spectators can get the perfect viewing angle to enjoy the 3D shows, said LianTronics. The artwork was completed ahead of China’s National Day and greeted thousands of spectators nationwide to recover China’s tourism.

The digital installation in China is being compared with the video wall of Samsung 8K digital signage in Seoul, South Korea. The videos of a majestic wave breaking on the screen of a virtual aquarium were installed and look stunningly real.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Watch Breathtaking 3D displays of lion breaking out of screen is taking China by storm
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Single dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate generates immunity in mice: Study
2Gujarat: Bird flu detected in crow samples in Surat, Vadodara
3Holding your breath may increase risk of COVID-19 Infection: IIT Madras study