Warren Buffet to Jeff Bezos: Here are the educational qualifications of 7 billionaires of the world

Is there any particular institution one can enroll in to become a future billionaire? or a course that one needs to study? Well, there is no set pattern that one can follow to secure a place among the richest people in the world. The richest people of the world with net worth of billions have reached at the top of the ladder in their own ways and we have curated a list of the institutions they went to before building billion dollar empires.

Elon Musk

Elon mUSK, CEO and space engineer of SpaceX, CEO and product architect Tesla, and owns X Corp and Twitter

Elon Musk currently holds the title of richest man in the world, according to Forbes. Musk is the founder, CEO and space engineer of SpaceX, CEO and product architect Tesla, and owns X Corp and Twitter. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in economics and a Bachelor of Arts. Before joining UPenn he studied in studied at the Queen’s University at Kingston, Ontario. He was accepted to a material science Ph.D. program at Stanford University but left after just two days to take advantage of the internet boom and start an online business.

Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault, CEO and Founder of LVMH

Bernard Arnault, CEO and Founder of LVMH is the second richest man in the world with a net worth of $228.8 billion, as reported by Forbes. He went to the Lycée Maxence Van Der Meersch in Roubaix, and the Lycée Faidherbe in Lille. In 1971, he graduated from the École Polytechnique, France’s leading engineering school.

Jeff Bezos

Former CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos,

The former CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has a net worth of $153 billion and ranks third among the richest people in the world. He is an alumni of Princeton University, where he studied electrical engineering and computer science.

Larry Ellison

Lawrence Joseph Ellison is the co-founder, CTO and chairman of Oracle

Lawrence Joseph Ellison is the co-founder, CTO and chairman of Oracle. He has a net worth of whopping $149 billion. Larry enrolled in University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign and was enrolled as a premed student and was also the science student of the year. Due to untimely death of his mother, he withdrew without taking final exams after his sophomore year. He then attended University of Chicago for one term.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, creator of Microsoft

The fifth richest man on the planet is a college dropout. Bill Gates, the man behind creating Microsoft has a net worth of $134 billion. He enrolled in one of the top universities of the world, as a pre-law major and studied mathematics and graduate-level computer science. In 1975, he took the risk of dropping out college and building his own company.

Warren Buffet

Warren Buffet, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffet holds the sixth position with a net worth of $114 billion, he is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He joined the University of Nebraska to study Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He later joined

Warren Buffet enrolled in Columbia Business School and earned a Master of Science in Economics. He later attended the New York Institute of Finance after completing his graduation.

Steve Ballmer

Steve Ballmer is the owner of Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association and ex-CEO of Microsoft from 2000-2014. He has a net worth of $104 billion.

Steve Ballmer, owner of the Los Angeles Clippers and former chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., speaks during the WSJ Tech D.Live global technology conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., on Monday, November 12, 2018. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

He took engineering and college prep courses at Lawrence Technological University in 1973. He obtained an 800 on the SAT’s mathematical portion and was a National Merit Scholar before leaving Detroit Country Day School, a prestigious college prep school in Beverly Hills, Michigan, as valedictorian. Ballmer studied at Harvard University, where he managed the football team known as the Harvard Crimson and was a part of the Fox Club.