Want to live like a billionaire? AirBnB owner is renting out a room in his house for free

It may be a marketing move but for those who are interested in living like a billionaire, here’s a chance – You can now book a room in the San Francisco home of Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. You read that right! “I live here, so I’ll be here,” the founder of the world’s most famous lodging service said in a video posted to his Twitter account for the Airbnb 2022 Winter Release, which shows him taking photos of his home. “I did it 15 years ago, and I’m going to do it again,” he added.

Price of the room?

Don’t worry about the money, the price for the room rental has been set for $0. However, all the dates Chesky had set aside were immediately booked as soon as the offer dropped.

“A thoughtfully designed suite featuring personal photos and artifacts from the early days of Airbnb,” reads the listing description of a room in a house in the historic Castro neighborhood of San Francisco. “This light-filled corner bedroom has North and West-facing windows and a panoramic view of the Castro neighborhood.”

We’re making it easier than ever to Airbnb your home. Get all the details from our very first Host, CEO @bchesky.https://t.co/SQ3kwErChm pic.twitter.com/29Qoj5Ygi2 — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 16, 2022

What will you get?

Brian Chesky’s Airbnb listing will provide a full-sized bathroom with a large shower, a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a chef’s kitchen.

Location:

Talking about the location, Chesky wrote, “My home is near the Mission, Castro, and Noe Valley neighborhoods with plenty of great boutiques, restaurants, and coffee shops. You’ll be just a short walk from beautiful Dolores Park, Bi-Rite ice cream, and the world-famous Tartine bakery for fresh bread and pastries.”

Why is Chesky renting a room?

This is meant to encourage people to rent out their rooms. As the founder, Chesky first got the idea for the short-term rental platform after renting out some mattresses at his place to friends.

“Back in the day, my roommate Joe and I blew up some air mattresses and welcomed three guests — Michael, Kat, and Amol,” Chesky says in the listing description. “This time, I’ve upgraded from airbeds to a guest suite in my home.”