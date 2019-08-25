Want to improve your sleep naturally? Try these plants and herbs

Plants through photosynthesis convert the carbon dioxide we exhale into fresh oxygen, and they can also remove toxins from the air we breathe.

Do you know the amount of carbon dioxide humans emit during the day? A person exhales about 2.3 pounds of carbon dioxide on an average day. It may vary depending upon the activity levels of an individual on a daily basis. If you exercise, you are likely to produce up to eight times as much carbon dioxide as a sedentary fellow sitting in your room.

A good sleep at night comes naturally to those who exercise regularly. Regular exercise also improves symptoms of insomnia and sleep apnea. It increases the amount of time you spend in the deep, restorative stages of sleep. As exercise speeds up your metabolism and stimulates hormones, at night, as a reverse response to photosynthesis, humans and furry friends emit more carbon dioxide than plants do. The best way to purify the air inside your room would be to plant some greens to increase the intake of oxygen. They also add beauty, colour and texture to your space and enhance interiors. So consider placing a flowering plant like a lily in your bedroom as it serves the dual purpose of cleaning air quality inside and even beautifying your indoors.

A research study paper on Interior Landscape Plants For Indoor Air Pollution Abatement by the National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) identified that the leaves, roots, soil, and associated microorganisms of plants have been evaluated as a possible means of reducing indoor air pollutants. Plants through photosynthesis convert the carbon dioxide we exhale into fresh oxygen, and they can also remove toxins from the air we breathe. Hence, indoor plants have a calming effect that help encourage a healthy sleep pattern. It even helps control stress levels and induce sleep. Here’s a list of some plants that would help sleep better:

Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is not only good for skin problems but also induces sleep. The gel inside the leaf has positive effects loaded with antioxidants, helps in digestion and strengthens the immune system. At night, the plant produces oxygen which purifies the air and helps breathe and sleep easily. All it needs is some amount of water and a lot of direct sunlight to nurture it for a long time.

Rosemary: It is best served as a flavourful and delicious cooking ingredient, and can do wonders to help you get better sleep. The herb is an air-purifying plant that helps relieve stress, regulate mood and improve air quality in the bedroom. Constant pruning and sunlight help control the size of this plant.

Lavender: This one is not always used as a scent. Lavender comes in various forms —oil, flower extracts, petals that promote sleep and reduce anxiety levels. Instead of the bottled products, buy a potted plant of lavender for good night sleep and place it next to your bed. It enhances the look of the room and has a soothing scent and refreshing feel. Smell lavender before sleeping and you will experience a deep and relaxed sleep.

Jasmine: When you sleep better during the night, you feel more productive during the day. The ivory coloured flowers are soothing agents that reduce anxiety levels and improve the attitude one has after waking up. Look for some aromatic perfumes and candles in jasmine and place them near your bed.

Chamomile: Best known for its flavour, chamomile is the best tea for sleep. Known for supporting a healthy night’s sleep, reducing anxiety, chamomile plant works wonders to your décor and even as a beverage that helps reduce insomnia. It even works as an alternative to depressants. You can even grow chamomile indoors. Sow seeds on the surface of the soil in small seed starters with good drainage. Place the pots in a warm location and the seeds will germinate in about two weeks. Chamomile can be grown at any time of the year.

English Ivy: It helps alleviate asthma symptoms and reduces airborne mold and feces. Used as an air-purifier, this one is extremely toxic if ingested. NASA recommends that this leafy houseplant grow like vines to purify the indoor air as the leaf can improve symptoms of allergies or asthma.