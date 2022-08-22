Want to hire Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia’s services? Here’s how much she charges

If you watched Indian Matchmaking Season 1 on Netflix, you must have noticed the show’s protagonist – matchmaker Sima Taparia from Mumbai in action. She travels to every corner of the world to not only meet her clients but also to understand their requirements and finally help them find a life partner.

While none of the people she matched on the show were able to withstand the test of time, it still couldn’t make a dent in the demand for her matchmaking services. If you too are someone who would be interested in taking Sima Taparia’s help to find your “better half”, then be ready to shell out a pretty penny for Sima Aunty’s charges a bomb for her services. She takes a whopping 1,00,000 to 5,00,000 Indian rupees or $1,330 to $8,000. You read that right!

Here’s everything about Sima Taparia and what’s included in her services:

Sima Taparia takes between $1,330 to $8,000 as fees. You can avail her services through her website here. The website includes details of everything that would be a part of the package – a collection of information and documents relevant to finding a partner, and member registration. She finds a match on the basis of your lifestyle and preference. The horoscopes are then matched before approaching the families. Once the families approve of a match, then a meeting is arranged and Sima Taparia’s team facilitates a smooth meeting.

In an interview with Condé Nast Traveller India, Sima explained, “I go and meet the boy and the family, see what their home is like, where they work, where they have been to school. This helps me assess their lifestyles so I can recommend a match that is on an even keel. This is where Tinder, Bumble, and Shaadi.com can’t compete. I get to the bottom of things, finding out all the inside stories, the family’s values, and other such details you would never get from looking at a person’s online profile.” “I only work with high-profile clients. In India when I meet clients, they usually have a working wedding budget in mind. So based on that golden number, I quote the price that I charge as a lump sum,” she added.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 is available for streaming on Netflix.