Want to enjoy rains at home with some crispy delicacies? Here at the options for you!!!

The rains bring much-needed relief from the burning heat every year. It falls and lifts up the mood and leaves us nostalgic to the time when we enjoyed the rainy season with some crispy and sautéed delicacies to savour our tongue and heart. We wish we go back to the time when we could have some pakodas, bhajiyas and tikkas and feel the weather that lifts our soul. If you really want to relish some monsoon snacks at home while seeing the rain sprinkle, below are the recipes you could prepare at home and cherish the monsoon sensation.

Chatpata Prawns

Ingredients:

Prawns (140gm), Onion (60gm), Tomato (60gm), Ginger Garlic Paste (10gm), Red chili paste (10gm), Green chili (3gm), Fennel seeds (3gm), Coriander Seeds (3gm), Curry leaves (4gm), coriander fresh (5gm), salt (5gm), cumin powder (5gm), turmeric (5gm), deghi mirch (5gm), garam masala (5gm), Pao bun (2nos), butter (10gm), refined oil (20ml), Chaat masala (3gm) and Lemon (1nos)

Procedure:

1. Take 7 to 8 pcs of prawns clean and deveined

2. Heat oil in a pan add fennel seeds, crushed coriander seeds & curry leaves.

3. Add chopped onion sauté nicely.

4. Add ginger garlic paste, green chili, tomato, red chili paste, sauté everything nicely.

5. Add cumin powder, turmeric, garam masala and degi mirch.

6. Add Prawns into the mixture & let it cook in masala.

7. Add seasoning as per taste, remove from heat and add freshly squeezed lemon juice.

8. Add chopped coriander leaves.

9. Take two pieces of pao bun, toast and spread butter.

10. Take the serving plate and arrange the prawns nicely.

11. Garnish with Chopped Coriander Leaves and fried curry leaves.

12. Place buttered pao on side.

Kanda Bhajiya

Ingredients:

Onion (160gm), Besan (20gm), Rice flour (10gm), Salt (2gm), Chop green chilli (3gm), Ajwain (2gm), Turmeric Powder (2gm), Red chilli powder (2gm), Chaat Masala (2gm), Mint Chutney (30gm) and oil for frying (100ml)

Procedure:

1. Peel Onion & cut thinly slice.

2. Place it in a bowl, add finely chopped green chilies.

3. Add Ajawin, turmeric powder & red chili powder.

4. Mix besan into it & little rice flour; add salt to taste & mix well.

5. Add little water if required

6. Make uneven shapes & deep fry it till golden brown in color.

7. Sprinkle chat masala on top & served with mint chutney.

Fish Koliwada

Ingredients:

Basa Fish (120gm), Chili Paste (05gm), Salt (02gm), Mustard Oil (10gm), Mustard seeds (01gm), Curry Leaves (01gm), Besan (30gm), Deghi Mirch (05gm), Cumin Powder (05gm), Garam Masala (05gm), Corn Flour (20gm), Rice flour (20gm), Fennel Spice (10gm), Lemon (1nos), Chipotle mayo (30gm), French fries (100gm), Red Chili Whole (02gm), Oil for Frying (100gm).

Procedure:

1. Take basa fish.

2. Cut into 7 equal size pcs.

3. Make a first marination of chilli paste, and salt add fish into it.

4. Take a pan and heat mustard oil.

5. Add mustard seeds, curry leaves and sauté well.

7. Add besan and roast it nicely.

8. Keep it on side until it cools down.

9. Add corn flour, rice flour, cumin powder, garam masala, deghi mirch & Salt.

10. Make a batter by adding water to it.

11. Put marinated fish into batter.

13. Cover and keep it for 30 minute.

14. Deep fry fish in pre heated oil.

15. Serve it with onion tomato salad and mint chutney.

So, there is no rain bar to satisfy the monsoon cravings now. You could simply prepare these delicacies and delight in, rains and the lip-smacking delicacies this monsoon.

(The recipes are by Dhruv Malik, Corporate Chef at The Beer Cafe)