In Images | Want to enjoy authentic food from Old Delhi? Don’t miss Dilli 6 food festival at Crowne Plaza Okhla

Are you someone who wants to enjoy authentic Purani Dilli food but are scared to go to a crowded place? Don’t worry, now you can try the majestic culinary and cultural glory of Purani Dilli at Crowne Plaza in Okhla. From Kakori Kebabs and Sheermal to Daulat Ki Chaat and Jahangiri Mutton Quorma, you’ll be spoilt for choices at the festival.

Themed ‘Noor-e-Khawateen‘ (radiance of womankind), the 12th edition of Dilli 6 food festival, underway at Edesia in Crowne Plaza Okhla, is an ode to ‘Mallikas’ of yore — Begum Nur Jahan, Princess Jahanara and Empress Razia Sultan — encouraging Delhiites to step back in time and dine like a royal.

Talking about the same, Chef Ashutosh Bisht, Executive Sous Chef said, “I recall visiting the narrow gullies of Old Delhi as a kid to relish thick and juicy jalebis glistening with ghee and crisp fried aloo chaat in a mélange of chutneys. Our chefs have collaborated with local khansamas to capture the secrets behind the aromatic delicacies which are deeply rooted in Chandni Chowk’s culture. Our food menu celebrates the street food hawkers of the old city in an extremely hygienic setup.”

Shuvendu Banerjee, General Manager added, “Dill 6 food festival is the heart of Crowne Plaza. This year, we are taking a nostalgic trip back to the first edition of the food festival where we showcased the cultural and culinary glory of the markets of Purani Dilli. It has always been our endeavor to celebrate the regional cuisines along with immersive dining experiences for a true gastronomic indulgence.”

he hotel has designed multiple-dining experiences for guests to get a sense of the opulent lifestyle lived by the female protagonists of the centuries-old Mughal era.

Parvesh Kumar, Sitaram Bazaar, Selling Daulat Ki Chaat for the past 18 years told us, “Pichle 18 sal se daulat ki chaat bech rahe hai hum Purani Dilli me. Sirf Sardiyo mey banate hai hum ise. Muh me ghul Jane Wale swad hota hai iska. Door door se log ate hai log iska swad lene. Wahi swad lekar aye hai hum crowne plaza okhla. Chandni chowk ka poora mahaul bana ke rkha hai yaha hotel me.” (I have been serving Daulat Ki Chaat in Dilli for the past 18 years. It is truly a winter delicacy that melts in the mouth almost instantly. People from far-off places visit Purani Dilli to taste the magic of Daulat Ki Chaat. I have brought the same flavour to Dilli 6 food festival at Crowne Plaza Okhla. The decoration here is very similar to the bylanes of Chandni Chowk.)

What’s on the menu?

From the famous Daulat Ki Chaat to the authentic Paranthe Wali Gali, you can hog onto a wide array of delicacies.

Live kebabs, biryani, Kulfis Jalebis, and Chaat counters buzzing with action for a street style experience. That’s not all, you can also enjoy Dahi Bhalla, Golguppe, Aloo Chaat, Fruit Kulia Chaat, Matra Kulcha, Chole Bhature and more.

For the main course, wow your taste buds with Mutton Nihari, Chicken Changezi, Murgh Begum Bahar, Kofta Sham Savera, and Dal Dilruba paired with Roomali rotis, Rogani naans, Doodh wali rotis and dry fruit Sheermals. Conclude your meal with soul satisfying desserts such as Daulat Ki Chaat, Palang tod Barfi, Habshi Halwa, Rabdi Faluda, Sunhari Papita Halwa, Phirni, Shahi Tukda and more.