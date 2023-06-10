Want to enhance the look of the house by adding rugs and carpets? Here’s how you can do it

Rugs and carpets can instantly enhance the look of your house. They are major elements that can make or break a room’s aesthetic appeal. We often buy a rug that matches our furniture and totally ignores the floor beneath it. The rug’s colour, size, shape, and pattern all play a vital role in enhancing the look of your house. Some carpet trends are timeless and others can be experimental yet unique. From stripes to playful patterns, bold bright colours to the Impasto style of painting popularised by Vincent Van Gogh – Your floor is a canvas of creativity and your identity. To understand it better, we got in touch with Angelique Dhama, CEO of Obeetee Carpets. Here are some do’s and don’ts suggested by her:

Plan and prioritise:

Start by creating a comprehensive plan for your new house. Consider the functionality and flow of each space and prioritise the rooms that require immediate attention. Our carpets are inspired by the vibrant and dynamic nature of contemporary art. We sought to capture the essence of bold brushstrokes and rich textures found in Impasto paintings. By translating these artistic qualities into rug designs, we aimed to bring a unique artistic flair to interior spaces.

Optimise space:

Make the most of your available space by utilising smart storage solutions and maximising vertical storage. This will help keep your home organised and free of clutter.

Choose a cohesive colour scheme:

Select a consistent colour palette that flows throughout your home. This will create a harmonious and visually appealing environment.

Layer lighting:

Incorporate a combination of ambient, task, and accent lighting to enhance the functionality and ambiance of each room. Ensure ample natural light and add fixtures strategically for a well-lit and inviting space.

Personalise with decor:

Add your personal touch through carefully curated decor items, such as artwork, plants, and accessories. These elements can reflect your personality and make your new house feel like a home.

Don’ts while buying a rug:

Don’t neglect size and scale:

Ensure that the rug you choose is appropriately sized for the room. A rug that is too small can make the space look disjointed, while one that is too large can overwhelm the room.

Don’t overlook maintenance requirements:

Consider the maintenance and care instructions for the rug before making a purchase. Some rugs may require professional cleaning or specific cleaning methods, which should align with your lifestyle and preferences.

Don’t forget about traffic patterns:

Take into account the foot traffic in the area where the rug will be placed. Opt for durable materials and patterns that can withstand high-traffic areas to ensure longevity.

Don’t disregard your existing decor:

Consider the existing colour scheme, furniture, and overall style of the room. Choose a rug that complements and enhances the existing decor rather than conflicting with it.

Don’t compromise on quality:

While budget is important, avoid compromising on the quality of the rug. Investing in a higher-quality rug can ensure longevity, durability, and overall satisfaction with your purchase.

A well-chosen rug can significantly enhance the look of a house by adding style, warmth, and a focal point to a room. Here are a few ways to achieve this:

Define spaces:

Use rugs to define specific areas within an open floor plan. By placing a rug under a dining table or in a seating arrangement, you can visually separate and define different functional areas.

Add texture and pattern:

Choose a rug with an interesting texture or pattern to add depth and visual interest to a room.

Introduce colour and contrast:

Select a rug that complements or contrasts with the existing colour scheme of the room. This can add a pop of colour or create a visual focal point that ties the decor together.

Create a cozy atmosphere:

Placing a soft and plush rug in living spaces, such as the living room or bedroom, can create a warm and inviting ambiance. It adds a layer of comfort underfoot and promotes a cozy atmosphere.

Balance the room:

Rugs can help balance the visual elements in a room. For example, in a large space with high ceilings, a rug can ground the area and make it feel more intimate. In smaller rooms, choosing a rug that fits the scale of the space can create a harmonious balance.