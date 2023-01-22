Want to dress up like Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s his style guide

Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in the Hindi film Liger opposite Ananya Panday, is also known for his fashion sense. His silent discreet attitude and tall physique might entice the audience across the country but one attribute that makes him the alpha in cinema town is his styling game. He has always managed to ignite a buzz with his presence in the films. While the audience has seen Vijay Deverakonda in different looks, he has always left the masses craving more of him.

Here are the five times Vijay Deverakonda left us swooning with his good looks:

Decked up in beige, all top to bottom, keeping his hair high and wearing an attitude for style, Vijay Deverakonda’s wears his clothes, his clothes don’t wear him! And that is one reason why he is the buzz today.

Vijay Deverakonda’s style is to keep it subtle and let his personality add up and make a fashion statement. Donning a dark beige jacket on a T- shirt of lighter color, Vijay Deverakonda looks class apart and how!

Girls love men in black and Devarakonda definitely knows how to nail a black color. Dark shades make him look sharp and on top of everything, his hair is done right and the star is posing in a casual setting which makes him look alluring to the eyes.

Vijay in tuxedo is every girl’s wildest dream. It seems like he is at his utmost ease every time he wears it and his presence always takes charge of the room.

Dressed up in colors and comfy wear, Vijay Devarakonda looks dreamy in any and every outfit that he wears