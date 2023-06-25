Want to de-stress your mind and gain a fresh perspective on life? Brain vacation could be the thing for you

A vacation can mean different things to different people. It can be visiting a new and exotic place, seeking adventure, spending time amid nature, or the simple act of relaxing at home to let off steam. “Taking a break or changing your surroundings can be beneficial when you are mentally exhausted,” says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, founder-director and senior psychiatrist, Manasthali. Mental fatigue sets in, leading to decreased productivity and creativity when a person remains in the same environment for a prolonged period. “A change of scenery can give you a break from the routine and help gain a fresh perspective on things,” the expert says.

However, once back from the vacation, people are not happier than they were before, according to a 2017 Dutch study. “The benefits of a vacation may be temporary, and once you are back, you may find yourself slipping back into old patterns of stress and exhaustion,” the psychiatrist says. Also, with technology blurring the lines between work and life, many find themselves checking work emails, answering calls and even working. “Working while vacationing can diminish productivity in multiple ways,” Dr Kapoor says.

Also read: Sip and Save: 10 Budget-friendly wines to explore in India

It is clearly a matter of the mind.

Interestingly, many people are targeting the solution right by going on what is called a brain vacation. A bit different from the usual vacations, a brain vacation involves not letting your mind remain idle but stimulating it in ways that help an individual to break from the usual way of thinking, gain a newer perspective, and create newer ways of thinking. Whether on a beach or amid the mighty Himalayas, away from humans and technology, or India’s tech capital Bengaluru; any place can be ideal for a brain vacation to provide your brain that much-needed break while gaining a new perspective on life.

“I went for one such vacation in 2019,” says Satyarup Siddhanta, a mountaineer. At that time, Siddhanta was facing a dilemma and was left with the tough task of deciding between continuing with his job or starting a business. Confused and in search of clarity, he went for one such retreat organised by Himalaya Calling. Several businesspersons, and those wanting to pursue the same, were also part of the retreat. “They took us to the Babaji Cave in Uttarakhand. Set amid the Himalayas, it is a spiritual place. Lush greenery surrounded us, and the lack of mobile connectivity helped us connect with ourselves and other people,” he says. The biggest benefit was the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers, some who faced similar dilemmas and seeking clarity, and others who wanted a meaningful vacation for their brains. “At the end, I came back getting better clarity on what my priorities were and what I should do,” Siddhanta told FE.

Over the past few years, a number of companies have come up that offer brain vacation retreats.

“We curated the brain vacation retreats as a safe, conducive and welcoming space for people to just pause, get off the grind of everyday patterns, where we could facilitate people to break deep invisible fears and limiting beliefs and gain new perspectives, design new possibilities for themselves, through curated unlearning conversations, activities, travel and exploration in nature,” Himalaya Calling co-founders Lakshmanan Krish and Vidya say.

These retreats are designed to help people step back from the situations they are dealing with, re-energise their mental frameworks, and find new ways of thinking, feeling and acting on them. “These are curated with a lot of science behind each activity and conversation, and are facilitated by experts,” the co-founders say.

As evident from the name of the company itself, nature is integral to its operations. “It is the basis of our work in these retreats. Deep nature experiences like trekking and driving through unexplored trails, camping, star gazing, fruit plucking, animal trail exploration, etc— all lead to one thing—a pause in the brain and an opportunity to create new neural pathways,” the co-founders explain. “The curated and facilitated conversations, activities, and story sessions during such treks and trails help participants re-purpose their lives, helping them de-clutter and de-stress,” they add.

Also read: Building a greener future: Importance of carbon neutrality and plastic-free initiatives in beauty landscape

The Experience Co is another company that offers such retreats. It defines its Beachhouse Project as a “creative adventure”, designed to get one outside her comfort zone and get inspiration. The company organises its retreats both in India and abroad.

Bengaluru-based Happy Retreats, too, offers the same at its boutique hotel in the city. “One Friday in a month, we organise a networking staycation for entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds at White Mist. It is a space to collaborate with like-minded individuals and swap ideas that would help you grow your business,” the company says. “At our retreats, some of the activities are led by participants,” founder Pradeep Gowriraju says.

Speaking of its clientele, Himalaya Calling’s Krish says, “Our major participants have been professionals and leaders going through the everyday grind of corporate and entrepreneurial lives, creative people who want to structure their fluidity and find more balance, those looking to explore, connect deeper to themselves, unwind and expand. Though it is open for everyone, a majority of our clientele are aged between 25 and 50 years,” he adds.

According to Dr Kapoor, the benefits of a brain vacation can be multi-fold. “It provides an opportunity to disconnect from the stresses of daily life and indulge in activities that bring joy and relaxation. It can help to reduce stress levels, increase happiness and improve mental health. Additionally, a dream vacation can provide a chance to explore new cultures, cuisines, and experiences, broadening one’s perspective and creating unforgettable memories. It can lead to personal growth, increased creativity and a deeper understanding and appreciation of the world around us,” she explains.

Here, how a person adapts after a vacation matters too, so as not to fall back into the same cycle of stress, exhaustion and burnout. “It is essential to give oneself enough time to readjust before jumping back into work,” Dr Kapoor says. Equally important is to be well-rested and energised to take on the tasks ahead. “Establishing a regular sleep schedule can help regulate the body’s natural rhythm and ease the transition back into the normal routine,” she adds.