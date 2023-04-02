Want to become an interior designer entrepreneur? Here’s how you can do it

The Indian interior design market was worth USD 23.2 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 38.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 30 per cent during 2021-2027, combining this with the Indian furniture market, both will be valued around USD 76 billion. The data signifies the importance of skilled entrepreneurs and an ecosystem to support this as there can be a huge growth in the Indian interior design sector.

Keeping this in mind, The Concept Labs are working towards fulfilling the essential need of the industry by providing a one-of-a-kind platform for ‘Designpreneurs’ i.e., Design Entrepreneurs of India. You read that right!

Here’s how it works

It provides a comprehensive suite of services, including- real-time monitoring, foundation building, systems and tools, global collaborations from Europe and East Asia, finance, and funding to budding design entrepreneurs along with live industry training. The team also offers guidance on growth, live office hours, industry leaders on board, compliance, and checks. Currently located in Delhi-NCR, The Concept Labs is looking to expand its reach to metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata within the next six months.

All about the program

The ‘Designpreneur’ Program offers a comprehensive range of topics, including interior design, environmental health and safety, modular furniture, global furniture trade, project management, general contracting, MEP, fire, building management systems, e-marketplace, and more.

Kushagra Awasthi, Chief Mentor said, “I am thrilled to share the idea of The Concept Labs, a pioneering initiative in India that provides an opportunity to upcoming entrepreneurs in Interior Designing & Furniture Industry expert guidance and support from Successful Business Owners. Our goal is to empower ‘Designpreneurs’ and the industry by creating an army of ‘Designpreneurs’ in India.”

He added, “All the income generated through this program will go into a social cause, and give back to the community.”