Want an ethnic Rajputana look for your wedding? Yuvti is your one-stop shop

The clothing and apparel industry has evolved tremendously in the past five years. A fusion of Indian and western apparel is available all over the market and across the internet. At a time when the youth is influenced by Western culture and its trends, Yuvti is reviving the significance of the cultures and traditions of Rajasthan. Yuvti is a designer label that manufactures ethnic Rajputana apparel for every occasion. It curates’ authentic designs for women and men to deliver a traditional and culturally rich ambiance.

Yuvti was launched in 2013 with the vision to revive the roots of Rajputana essence, culture and traditions. In a world where the trend of modernity is causing the Indian culture to fade away, Yuvti is creating awareness not only in India but in foreign lands as well. Bhupendra Singh, the brains behind the idea of launching Yuvti, was born and raised in Jaipur. He grew up observing and enthralling the rich culture of Rajasthan and how deeply it was instilled in the people. He was in awe of how the people were connected only through their culture. To rejuvenate the lost essence of Rajputana culture, Bhupendra Singh embarked on the journey to build Yuvti.

Yuvti is a renowned ethnic wear brand in Rajasthan with stores in Jaipur and Jodhpur. Its wide range of products can also be explored on Yuvti’s website and social media channels. In addition, Yuvti is the go-to brand for Rajputs in Rajasthan and all over India. Its luxurious designs and rich fabrics make the apparel of premium quality and top standards.

“Yuvti has established a reputed name in the market for over a decade substantiating itself as the leader in Rajputi Poshaks, exclusive Sarees, and vibrant suits. Bright colours, rich textiles, and intricate embroidery form the very core of his collection. To serve the purpose of providing high-quality products fused with glory and elegance, under one brand, Yuvti is elated on its journey so far,” shares Bhupendra Singh.

Bhupendra envisions building Yuvti as the ideal ethnic Rajputana brand for brides, offering a vast range of designs. Its collection of accessories including jootis, potlis, and more, make it a one-stop-shop for all things ethnic and elegant. Furthermore, its in-house dyeing process ensures that the colours on the apparel are beautiful and long-lasting. Yuvti ensures to employ the best artisans in the country that bring along expertise in handworks like Salma, Dabka, Zardozi, and many more