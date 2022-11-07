Want admission in Canada and Australia? Leading educationist bust myths about private colleges

The leading educationist and entrepreneur Gurinder Bhatti attended ICEF (International Consultants for Education and Fairs) Berlin 2022 organized recently in Germany. The event was a roaring success and was attended by more than 3000 individuals and agencies from 80 countries. ICEF is referred to as the coveted platform for the education industry as it connects top-grade professionals and helps them evolve strategies for businesses and student community.

Being one of the key speakers at ICEF, Bhatti led a seminar on “Dispelling Myths about Private Career Colleges in Canada and Australia”.

A large number of educators, professionals, entrepreneurs and heads of student recruitment agencies attended the seminar.

Students from across the world get enrolled in private colleges in Canada and Australia but large numbers end up in disappointment as these colleges do not offer quality education as promised. Bhatti while speaking on the topic shared some insights on the same with the people attending the seminar. “It is important to check the credentials of the private career colleges as a large number of these institutions do not fall under the approved lists of the governments in Canada and Australia. As a result, students end up paying hefty fees and their programs are not recognized by the governments.”

While sharing further details of the agendas discussed at ICEF, Bhatti said that 600 educators from different countries participated in the event. They deliberated on the contemporary issued faced by them in their respective countries, seeking answers for the same.

Accredited for his experience and vision in the field of overseas education, Bhatti was amongst the most sought-after professionals at ICEF. As many as 60 agents from African continent and South-East Asia interacted with him and sought guidance on various issues related to higher education.