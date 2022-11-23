Walking closet, decadent living room, and a stylish bedroom: A look inside Malaika Arora’s luxurious home

Malaika Arora’s house is everything that reflects her as a person – Glamorous, comfortable, warmth and sleek. Malaika Arora’s house is everything that reflects her as a person – Glamorous, comfortable, warmth and sleek. The actor believes in minimal living and it reflects in her home. Malaika lives with her son Arhaan Khan and dog Casper in Mumbai’s Bandra. Malaika’s simple but stylish residence looks out to the azure waters of the Arabian Sea and is her sanctuary after a hard day of work at the ‘office’.

Disney+ Hotstar gave the viewers a sneak peek into her house, ahead of the release of ‘Moving In With Malaika’. The audience is getting an opportunity to experience the star’s widely popular sense of style starting from her wardrobe picks to her most-trusted home decor items. Bringing the fans a step closer to their favorite dance queen, the streaming platform reveals exclusive images from the splendid house of Malaika Arora.

Take a look:

This exciting series will also see numerous guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her across 16 episodes. Viewers will get up close and personal with Malaika Arora on Moving in With Malaika streaming from December 5, 2022.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Moving In With Malaika will be strreamed every Monday – Thursday, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.