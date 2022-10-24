Waking up with a hangover after Diwali party: Here’s a step by step guide to detox the liver

As we all know, the festive season inevitably calls for drinks and parties. Whether it’s the classic card party or a Diwali gala among your friends, indulging in alcohol either becomes the norm or too tempting to resist. As a result, it wouldn’t come as a surprise that several if not many people find themselves waking up hungover and sick.

Use these expert tips by Trisha Agarwal, Nutritionist and the Co-founder of Positiv Eats, to beat your horrible hangover and reclaim your day!

Detox using food

Certain foods have a known ability to help cleanse the liver. Be sure to add these to your daily diet if you want to cleanse your liver from alcohol and detoxify your body. These include apples, beet roots, dark green leafy vegetables, garlic, grapefruit, lemons, lentils, onions, sweet potatoes, turmeric, and walnuts.

Further, drink green tea and water instead of sugary soda. For instance, cook with anti-inflammatory spices like turmeric and ginger rather than consuming them in the form of supplements.



Drink Filtered Water

While this may seem trivial or ordinary, it’s extremely important to stay hydrated especially during a hangover! Ideally, you must try to drink at least 8.5 glasses of water a day.

Avoid excess sugar consumption

Yes, it’s difficult to stay away from any box of sweets when we’re seemingly surrounded by them during the festive season, however you must prevent excessive sugar consumption during your hangover. This includes staying away from all artificial sweeteners, which are toxic to the liver.

Adopt good intestinal hygiene

This basic recommendation involves eating only fresh foods and avoiding reheating your meals. Moreover, stay away from processed and packaged foods that are loaded with preservatives, and always wash hands before eating!

Never eat when you’re anxious or stressed out

Taking care of your liver when hungover should be your topmost priority. Therefore, you must never eat when anxious or stressed, as this diverts blood flow from liver and intestines to other parts of the body.



Prevent constipation by consuming fiber

Ward off constipation by eating fresh fruits and vegetables. Consuming them raw as often as possible would be the best practice to do so. Additionally, you can help flush these raw foods through your system by washing them down with water throughout the day.

Essentially, in order to appropriately take care of your body and well-being while hungover you must ensure your liver receives good nutrition and rest while staying hydrated. So have fun this Diwali, albeit responsibly and use these tips if you find you or someone you know hungover!