Vocal for local: KVIC nears deal to supply food and clothing items to ITBP

In a move that will give impetus to the indigenous Khadi industries, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) are likely to sign an agreement today, ANI reported. The agreement will see the KVIC supplying food, clothing, and other related items for the ITBP personnel. The development made by the ITBP to procure the services of KVIC comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the nation to become ‘Vocal for Local.’

Reportedly, the ITPF will be the first among Central Armed Forces to acquire the services of the Indian Khadi industries.

The likely agreement is not the only opportunity the KVIC has on its hands now, the commission, which comprises micro-enterprises and self-employed artisans, has already bagged a mega order of 1.80 lakh face masks from the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS). Recognizing the potential of the deal from the IRCS, the KVIC has ramped up its production. The move will also create job opportunities for local artisans as the order will require 9,000 additional man-days. The KVIC will start supplying the face masks to the IRCS by August.

The KVIC has sold more than 10 lakh double-layered cotton and triple-layered silk masks. KVIC has earned momentum in the last few months amid the pandemic on the back of big orders from the Jammu & Kashmir government which ordered a whopping 7 lakh masks and several top government offices such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister’s Office, central government ministries.

Meanwhile, the KVIC has reported its highest-ever turnover of Rs 88,887 crore for the financial year 2019-20. Khadi products registered a 31 per cent growth in turnover—from Rs 3,215.13 crore in 2018-19, to Rs 4211.26 crore in 2019-20 while the products of village industries registered a growth of 19 per cent—from Rs 71,077 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 84,675.39 crore in 2019-20.