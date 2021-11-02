‘Vocal for Local’ for firecrackers: How an NGO in Gujarat is reviving 400-year-old method of making eco-friendly bursts this Diwali

Kothis are safe to an extent that one can burst them while keeping it in their hands

A village in Gujarat’s Vadodara district is reviving a 400 years old practice of making firecrackers. Craftsmen here have expertise in making firecrackers using clay. Known as Kothis, these firecrackers were much popular before Chinese firecrackers made their way to the market which stopped their production in two decades.

Now an NGO name Pramukh Parivaar Foundation has revived this art, now four centuries-old after being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Vocal for Local’, reported the ANI. The revival of the ages-old art, will not just regain its interest for the newer generation and also provide employment to the youth of the place.

Nital Gandhi, the president of Pramukh Parivaar Foundation informed that the firecrackers are 100 percent indigenous, made out of clay, paper, and bamboo, and are eco-friendly in approach. They produce minimum pollution, dissolve after use, and are safe for children.

According to a craftsman Raman Prajapati, Kothis are safe to an extent that one can burst them while keeping it in their hands. Council for Scientific and Industrial Research developed green crackers made from cleaner raw materials to reduce pollution from their bursting by suppressing the production of dust.

This year, the Gujarat state government announced a full Diwali vacation of 21 days for educational institutions. This year in view of the reduced Covid cases and most of the state’s population vaccinated with at least one dose, the general sentiment is quite upbeat and the festival is back in its full form.

Bursting firecrackers is one of the oldest traditions during the festival of lights. the entire night of Diwali is celebrated by bursting firecrackers. The Gujarat government announced a two-hour window between 8 pm and 10 pm for the bursting of only green or approved crackers that have less omission on the day of Diwali. Also, only licensed shopkeepers are allowed to sell firecrackers and e-commerce websites can’t sell them on their portal.