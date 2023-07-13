Vladimir Putin’s wealth: From a $1.4 billion mansion and 700 cars to 58 aircraft, here’s a look at the most expensive things owned by the Russian Politician

As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, shocking revelations have emerged, shedding light on the luxurious lifestyle of the man allegedly responsible for this devastating conflict—Russian President Vladimir Putin. While innocent lives are lost and communities are torn apart, Putin indulges in opulence and extravagance, enjoying the atrocities from the comfort of his lavish train and beyond.

A Glimpse Inside the “Ghost Train”:

Recently sufficed images provide a rare glimpse into the interior of the 22-car “ghost train” that Vladimir Putin utilises to traverse Russia. The train’s opulent features include a fully equipped gym, a skincare and massage parlor with anti-aging machines, and a luxurious Turkish bath steam room. Lavish bedrooms, ornate dining cars, and even a movie theater further contribute to the train’s extravagant allure. Meanwhile, the train remains heavily armored, with bulletproof doors and windows, and is stocked with life-saving medical equipment—an unsettling contradiction to the suffering caused by the war.

Source: Dossier Centre

The production costs for this extravagant train amount to a staggering $74 million, a burden placed on the shoulders of the Russian people. Moreover, the annual upkeep and maintenance of the train require an additional $15.8 million. It is disheartening to consider how these vast sums could have been allocated to alleviate the plight of those affected by the war or improve infrastructure and public services.

Source: Dossier Centre

Source: Dossier Centre

Questionable Wealth and Assets:

Moreover, in 2015, Forbes revealed that he was not on the (Forbes Billionaires) list because they were not able to verify his ownership of assets worth $1 billion or more.

In 2017 financier Bill Browder proclaimed before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee and said Putin was the “richest man in the world.” He has an estimated net worth of $200 billion.

Source: Bloomberg

While officially earning a modest salary of $140,000 per year, Vladimir Putin’s reported net worth and assets paint a different picture. Although he claims ownership of an 800-square-foot apartment, a trailer, and three cars, rumors persist about his possession of a vast array of luxury assets. These include a 190,000 square-foot mansion overlooking the Black Sea, 19 other houses, 700 cars, 58 aircraft and helicopters, and a $716 million plane fittingly named “The Flying Kremlin’. The alleged excesses of his wealth continue with reports of a $100 million mega yacht and a collection of luxury watches, including Patek Philippe’s Perpetual Calendar valued at $60,000.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, Russia February 7, 2022. Sputnik/Kremlin via REUTERS

Details of the Black Sea mansion, often referred to as “Putin’s Country Cottage,” further accentuate the opulence that surrounds the Russian President. From frescoed ceilings to a marble swimming pool adorned with statues of Greek gods, the mansion exudes a level of grandeur that starkly contrasts with the suffering experienced by those affected by the war. Decked-out bathrooms boasting Italian toilet brushes worth $850 and toilet paper holders priced at $1,250 serve as testament to the exorbitant nature of Putin’s surroundings. To maintain the property’s landscaping alone, a jaw-dropping $2 million is spent annually by a 40-person staff.

Source: Reuters

Watches

Putin is also the owner of lavish watches which costs about six times his salary( the official salary he claims to receive). Fortune’s report said Putin was seen wearing Patek Philippe’s Perpetual Calendar watch worth $60,000 and allegedly owns a $500,000 A. Lange & Sohne Tourbograph along with other fancy designs

Furthermore, in accordance with the information, most of the mansion is designed by a luxury Italian brand called Citterio Atena including Louis XIV-style sofas with $500,000 in-dining room furniture, and a $54,000 bar table. Not only this, it has decked-out bathrooms with decorative $850 Italian toilet brushes and $1,250 toilet paper holders. A yearly $2 million is being spent to maintain the property’s landscaping by a 40-person staff, according to Fortune.

The Source of Wealth:

An investigation conducted by Reuters highlights the questionable origin of Putin’s wealth. The luxury mansion is alleged to have been funded through the Russian government’s “Health” project, which purchased medical equipment at inflated prices from a company owned by Putin’s associates. Such claims raise serious concerns about corruption and the misuse of public funds.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Personal Life

Putin daughter / Source: Reuters

Vladimir Putin’s early life and family

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, has maintained a guarded approach when it comes to his personal life and family. Born on October 7, 1952, in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg), Putin has largely kept his private life out of the public eye. He was married to Lyudmila Putina in 1983, and the couple had two daughters, Maria and Yekaterina. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2013. Since then, Putin has chosen to keep details about his romantic relationships and personal affairs away from public scrutiny. This privacy has shrouded his personal life and family in mystery, leaving much room for speculation and curiosity among the public.

Source: Kremlin.ru

Putin’s daughter Katerina is a billionaire herself.

As the world grapples with the horrors of the Russia-Ukraine war, the revelations surrounding Vladimir Putin’s net worth, assets, and luxurious lifestyle are deeply disconcerting. While countless individuals suffer, Putin basks in the lap of luxury, enjoying the amenities of his extravagant train and indulging in opulent possessions. The stark contrast between his opulence and the atrocities occurring in Ukraine highlights the need for transparency, accountability, and compassion in leadership. It is a call to action for those in power to prioritize the welfare of their people over personal indulgences, ensuring that no individual benefits at the expense of countless lives affected by war.