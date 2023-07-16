Visit these mountain top bars in New Zealand during winter with a view of a lifetime

On any given day, Aotearoa, New Zealand offers a plethora of culinary options having countless cuisines to satiate everyone’s taste buds. But often, it’s not only what’s on the plate that matters, but the ambience that comes with it! As winter sets in across the country, here are some of the most unique bar and dining experiences in New Zealand to help you lean into the winter spirit.

Literally translated from French, apres-ski means “after ski”’ and is a popular choice to follow up a day on the slopes. Though coined in the European Alps in the 1950s, it’s taken on a worldwide fame of its own – and it can be enjoyed on our very own Southern Alps.

Read on to discover some of New Zealand’s most unique and enticing apres-ski options for warming up – and getting down – after a day on the mountain.

Coronet Peak Night Ski , Queenstown:

Night Ski Coronet Peak

Apres-ski, Queenstown style! With pizza, beverages and a live DJ spinning tunes, this evening ski option is great for those looking to get their party on after hitting the slopes. A rare evening-ski option in New Zealand, extend your day of adventure with some great atmosphere afterwards.

The Tiny Pub, around New Zealand:

While not always a strictly apres-ski experience, the Tiny Pub could be – depending on its location! This tiny pop-up pub travels around the country, bringing a unique and cozy beery hideaway to different locations on seasonal tours. Groups of two can book it for up to 27 minutes – as long as it takes to enjoy a good pint or two. Check their site for their upcoming stops!

Bad Decision Whisky Hut, Mackenzie:

Bad Decision Whiskey Hutt

Said to be the highest whisky hut in the world, this option is one of New Zealand’s most exclusive for an apres-ski experience! Perched at Glenmore Station, this hut is adjacent to Takapō and Aoraki National Park and offers many options for a dram of whisky after a day of adventure – bottles are left there by past skiers, so there’s heaps of variety.

Ice bars:

Getting colder isn’t often on the wishlist of winter travellers, but for those who dare, Queenstown offers three separate options for an invigorating drink experience! Don long puffer jackets – and gloves, and hats, and boots, and courage – and descend into any of Queenstown’s icy haunts for a truly unique experience, found nowhere else in New Zealand. Gaze at ice sculptures and drink cocktails or mocktails from your very own ice glass at Minus 5, Queenstown Ice Bar, and Below Zero.

The Remarkables

Mulled wine, fondue, and other winter warmers

Summit’s Cheese Fondue Restaurant, Auckland:

A great unique option for the whole family, located in a new Swiss-style cabin called The Chalet. According to 7Summit, it’s “made from 100% recycled timber saved from historic locations around New Zealand,” and is the best spot in Auckland to experience an authentic Swiss Fondue after a day of fun at nearby Snowplanet.

Movenpick Auckland:

The hotels boast a daily chocolate hour, where guests can gather ‘round for some sweet treats. With various chocolatey options, there’s something for every member of the family – everything from brownies to chocolate-infused cocktails! We’ve heard the Auckland one offers chocolate fondue – perfect for a winter’s day. If your love for chocolate can’t be limited to just one hour a day, Movenpick hotels also offer a 24-hour on-demand sundae service, where all the ingredients you could ever need are brought right to your hotel room door! Satisfy your craving any time of day or night.

Mulled wine:

Mulled wine is typically a Christmas drink in other parts of the world, but in New Zealand, it’s just right for our mid-year winter months. There are a plethora of great places around the country to enjoy one, including the iconic Smash Palace in Christchurch and Coco’s Cantina in Auckland. Not a fan of wine, but still looking to cozy up? Don’t miss Wellington’s Library Bar and be sure to order a cup of their staple rum hot chocolate.

