  • MORE MARKET STATS

Virat Kohli in rare interview opens up about parenthood, terms past few months ‘life changing’

By: |
April 15, 2021 4:08 PM

Kohli in his interview observed that life had changed drastically for him in the past few months. Kohli said as a parent one has to re-align all aspects of life according to the needs and demands of the baby who is completely dependent on parents.

The duo had announced Anushka's pregnancy in August last year and their daughter was born on January 11 this year. The couple has so far cautiously refrained from sharing lots of images of their child.

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has seamlessly adjusted his responsibilities from leading the Indian Cricket team to steering this RCB squad currently in IPL season 14. However, there is a new set of responsibility that he is currently taking care of which is unique and completely different from what he has handled till now in his life. Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby daughter named Vamika in January this year and since then the personal life of the power couple is revolving around Vamika. In a recent interview the Indian skipper talked about parenthood and how his life has changed in the past few months.

Kohli in his interview observed that life had changed drastically for him in the past few months. Kohli said as a parent one has to re-align all aspects of life according to the needs and demands of the baby who is completely dependent on parents. Terming the experience unique and different from anything the couple had experienced before, Kohli said that the experience was life changing. Summing up all, Kohli said that it was difficult to express in words the feeling a parent undergoes when the child smiles at them.

Related News

The duo had announced Anushka’s pregnancy in August last year and their daughter was born on January 11 this year. The couple has so far cautiously refrained from sharing lots of images of their child. The ones which have been shared occasionally also don’t show the face of the child and just give glimpses of her head, limbs among others. The couple has from the onset maintained that they don’t want their child to be chased by paparazzi and lead a very public life. Both of them have also in several of their tweets also requested media professionals to respect their privacy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Virat Kohli in rare interview opens up about parenthood terms past few months ‘life changing’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines: Decision on emergency use applications to be taken in 3 days
2Need to create environment for quick scaling up of global COVID vaccines production: Piyush Goyal
3COVID-19: Schools in UP shut till May 15, night curfew imposed in 10 districts