  • MORE MARKET STATS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blessed with baby girl, wishes pour in for young parents

By: |
Updated: Jan 11, 2021 5:14 PM

The Indian skipper took to Twitter to make the official announcement.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Anushka Virat baby, Anushka Virat daughter, Virushka baby, Virat Kohli baby, Anushka Sharma baby, Virat Kohli Twitter, Bollywood, Indian Cricket Team, Cricket Team Captain, January 11 child, Capricorn childSocial media is flooded with congratulatory messages and wishes for the young parents. (Photos: Virat Kohli/Twitter)

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. The Indian skipper took to Twitter to make the official announcement. He further informed that both the baby and Anushka are in good health.

Social media since has been flooded with congratulatory messages and wishes for the young parents. Virat teammates R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and many other celebs congratulated the young couple on this news.

Related News

Virat’s statement read, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Virat and Anushka made the announcement of the later’s pregnancy in August 2020. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021″ said their identical tweets. Since that Anushka has been sharing pictures of her journey with pictures on social media handles. “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”said one of her posts.

Virat Kohli, returned to India after the first Test and has been on paternity leave, granted by BCCI upon request. He has been by the side of his wife Anushka Sharma since then. In an interview to ESPN Virat said that he wants no part of his achievements, career to be in the house where his kid grows up.

The couple in separate interviews has made clear that they do not want their child to grow under the ‘public eye’. Anusha has said that she will be the primary caregiver in the first few years as she is self-employed and I can decide when she wants to works and how to take up films. Anushka’s production house released two web series, Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video, and Bulbbul on Netflix last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blessed with baby girl wishes pour in for young parents
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi interacts with CMs over COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive
2Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja reveals how the state is tackling rising Covid cases
3Watch: Breathtaking 3D displays of lion breaking out of screen is taking China by storm