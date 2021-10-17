Viral: Little girl seeks permission from airport official before hugging her aunt goodbye

Hamad International Airport, Doha

A viral video of a little girl asking permission from airport officials to see her aunt and give her a hug is doing rounds on social media for all the right reasons. In a 17-second viral clip, a toddler wears a red dress with white patches as she signals her hand that she wants to see her aunt. The officer seen in the video nods in agreement and the little girl rushes towards her aunt as she (aunt) too rushes towards her and grabs her in her arms.

In the video shared by one of the Twitter users, it is written, “She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport”. Check the clip here.

She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport. pic.twitter.com/bcsb9rnxt6 — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) October 14, 2021

As the internet is drooling over the video, the clip has so far garnered 734.4K views, followed by 21.3K retweets and1,818 quote tweets. Reacting to this , ‘Adorable, Awesome’ video, some Twitter users also wrote, “Cutest thing I’ve seen today’. Bonding between aunt and nieces/ nephews is always beautiful”. While some loved the aunt and niece bond, others wrote, “My Faith in cuteness has been restored after seeing this video. Grinning face with smiling eyes” and “Today’s dose of happiness”.

The airport in the video is Hamad International Airport in Doha. In August 2021, this airport was awarded the best airport in the world in the Skytrax Annual World Airport Awards. Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi was however placed at 45th rank on the Skytrax list.