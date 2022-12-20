A ‘supermodel robot’ will serve coffee to customers at this café in Dubai; Here’s all we know so far

Dubai’s Donna Cyber-Cafe will have a supermodel robot to serve customers. The robot is known by the name Robo-C2. It is made by RDI Robotics. It will have the ability to hold conversations, remember customer names, detect emotions and store other company information. The personality of the robot is described as feminine and easygoing.

As technology is advancing, we are witnessing many changes – Humans are being replaced with robots, not just in factories but also in cafes and offices. You read that right!

Having a waiter robot in a cafe is nothing unique; it’s happening around the world. But imagine a cafe with only a robot and no human employees at all. Would it be helpful if they look like real humans or let’s say as pretty as supermodels?

Here’s how the supermodel waiters will look:

The world's first Supermodel Robot Cafe will open in Dubai next year https://t.co/ENO2INsJGX shopping-festival-fireworks.html pic.twitter.com/j3yi2hOBoo — Asad Ahmed (@AsadAhm14425881) December 17, 2022

Dubai is all set to open the world’s first ‘supermodel’ cafe with no human employees. Here’s what we know so far.

Also Read Are you a CEO dealing with work depression and anxiety? What is it and how to deal with it

When is the café opening?

The Donna Cyber-Cafe will open in 2023 and will be the first cafe in the world to be completely run without the help of humans. As per reports, the cafe will operate 24*7. In addition to the supermodel robot, there will be a number of self-serve ice cream machines and coffee machines will be operated by robot arms.

While the location of the first Donna Cyber-Cafe remains unknown, the makers of the cafe stated that the components of the supermodel robot will be imported from Russia.

These robots are incredibly realistic!😮 Created with silicone skin. Video credit: 🎥 promobot.robots 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6rX6lrC9bp — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) December 13, 2022

Also Read How people are becoming conscious of what they are eating; Know it from top chefs

What will be the features of the supermodel robot?

Made by the robotics company RDI Robotics, the supermodel robot will be named Robo-C2. As per reports, the robot will have an “easy-going and feminine” personality. To make things a little more interesting, the robot is also programmed to be a little ironic.

Additionally, the robot is capable of remembering customers and even storing information relating to the company. It can also carry out conversations and even tell stories to all the customers in the cafe in order to keep them engaged. As per reports, the robot has the ability to detect the emotions of the customers and maintain a lively interaction.

What do you think about this? Tell us in the comments.