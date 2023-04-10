Vineeta Singh to Anupam Mittal: A look at the net worth of Shark Tank India’s judges who collectively invested Rs 81 crore in start-ups

Following the grand success of television show ‘Shark Tank India’ last year, the makers returned with ‘Shark Tank India – Season 2’ earlier this year. Inspired by the American business show ‘Shark Tank’, the show features aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of successful investors, also known as sharks, who are looking to invest their own money in exchange for a stake in the businesses.

The panel of sharks includes some of the most successful business leaders and investors in India, who have made their fortunes through a variety of industries and are eager to share their knowledge and experience with the next generation of entrepreneurs.

While the recently concluded season, which saw a total investment of Rs 81 crore, missed the participation of Season 1 fame and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, it did feature a new name in the jury panel. Here, let’s meet all the judges from Shark Tank India – Season 2 and have a look at their net worth, respectively.

Amit Jain

In the second season of Shark Tank India, Amit Jain has taken over as a new judge, replacing Ashneer Grover, and has joined the panel of sharks. Amit Jain, an IIT Delhi alumnus, is the co-founder of CarDekho, an online platform that facilitates the buying and selling of both new and used cars. Along with his brother Anurag Jain, he founded the company in 2007. According to multiple media reports, Amit Jain’s net worth is estimated to be almost Rs. 2900 crore.

Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal, a 51-year-old Indian entrepreneur and angel investor, gained recognition as the founder of several successful ventures including Shaadi.com, a matrimonial website, Makaan.com, a real-estate platform, Mauj, a short video application, and Mobango, a media company.

His net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 185 crore.

Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar, now a well-known television personality, is estimated to have a net worth of approximately Rs 600 crore, according to CAKnowledge.

Thapar has had a successful career and has invested in various businesses in the industry, contributing to her wealth. In addition to her investments, Thapar also earned a substantial income from her work at Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Throughout her career, Thapar has created multiple streams of income, contributing to her overall net worth.



At present, she serves as the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh is the co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, which is a popular makeup brand. She founded the company in 2015.

Under her leadership, Sugar Cosmetics has experienced rapid growth and has become one of the leading makeup brands in India. The company offers a wide range of products, including lipsticks, eyeliners, kajal, foundation, and more. Actor Ranveer Singh is also known to have made an investment in her cosmetics business.

Singh has a net worth of Rs 300 crore, as per multiple media reports.

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta, the co-founder and CMO of boAt, is also known as the king of ‘D to C’. The tech company, which was established in 2015, produces headphones, earphones, and various travel gadgets. According to reports, his net worth is Rs 700 crores (Rs 10,500 crores as per GQ magazine).

Peyush Bansal

Peyush Bansal is the CEO of renowned eyewear brand Lenskart, which he founded in 2010 after gaining experience in a US-based company. With an approximate net worth of Rs 600 crores, he has gained immense popularity as a business tycoon in this field.

The CEO of Lenskart, Peyush Bansal, is estimated to have a net worth of $75 million, according to CAKnowledge. Peyush Bansal’s journey as an entrepreneur has been highly successful, having started his career at Microsoft and eventually creating a billion-dollar company.