Video showing an Eagle taking charge of a drone camera goes viral, watch video

A video of an eagle taking charge of a drone camera has gone viral on the internet leaving netizens perplexed about the intention of the rowdy bird behind catching hold of the drone camera. A 30 second video clip recorded in the same drone camera shows the powerful bird clutching the drone and flying at a humongous speed across the wide expanse of a waterbody. The visuals of the initial part of the video are so serene and soothing that one is made to believe that the visuals are from a professional wildlife documentary. The bird holds the drone camera still and flies over the water at a gentle speed capturing the mid-range waves of the sea shore.

However, the reality soon sinks in as the bird clumsily turns the camera upside down resulting in a series of jerks in the video. In an unprecedented moment, the position of the camera alters to such an extent that the hind part of the eagle itself gets captured in the video turning the rowdy eagle into a selfie capturing flying beast. The white feathers of the eagle are visible in the video as the eagle tries to take control of the camera again.

At the end of the video another unmissable moment gets recorded in the camera as the eagle takes control of the camera back again and shoots another bird flying at a lower height. The slow and steady visuals similar to the ones recorded at the beginning of the video recur again as the bird crosses the waterbody and flies above the bank into its distant world.

Eagle plucks a drone out of the sky and flies off with it.. pic.twitter.com/7vpV97EV6d — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 2, 2021

Amazed by the once in a lifetime video of the eagle bird using the drone camera, netizens broke into mirth and laughter as they reacted to the video. One of the twitterati wrote that the eagle’s chicks will get confused with the food Mommie has brought home! Another person noted that the video was literally a ‘bird’s eye view.’ A huge section of netizens noted that the gesture was in a way a response of nature to humans that they cannot mess with nature anymore !