Verse in lockdown: Flamingos among other things

Verse in lockdown; Streets are empty.

Verse in lockdown

Streets are empty

Waiting coffee shops slowly grow oblong, and

I wake up smashing the transparent tea plates in my kitchen.

Condemned to vulgar physical comfort

Pink-turbaned flamingos preen and bathe

Behind iron-barred parapets of skyscrapers.

In their determination to air brush miseries

Of non-flying flamingos, they embrace the lockdown

Like a new monotheistic religion, and

Stay confined in the foetal eyes of deadly viruses.

Herded into special Shramik trains for their home towns,

Hungry migrants scrub each other’s back with pink-feathered comb, and

Let out savage cries from the back of nasal lungs.

The desire to stay safe is so strong, and

Ferrying silence has become such a profitable business

Engine drivers don’t mind

Slaughtering sleeping grasshoppers on desolate tracks.

Now, I am not surprised why flamingos refuse to

Fly back to refugee camps in the Siberian wetlands.

Exclusive to FE

Ashwani Kumar is a poet, writer and professor at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. His latest poetry collection, Banaras and the Other, was longlisted for the Jayadev National Poetry Award