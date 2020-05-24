  • MORE MARKET STATS

Verse in lockdown: Flamingos among other things

By: |
Published: May 24, 2020 4:30:48 AM

In their determination to air brush miseries; Of non-flying flamingos, they embrace the lockdown; Like a new monotheistic religion, and Stay confined in the foetal eyes of deadly viruses.

Verse in lockdown; Streets are empty.

Verse in lockdown 

Streets are empty

Related News

Waiting coffee shops slowly grow oblong, and
I wake up smashing the transparent tea plates in my kitchen.
Condemned to vulgar physical comfort
Pink-turbaned flamingos preen and bathe
Behind iron-barred parapets of skyscrapers.

In their determination to air brush miseries
Of non-flying flamingos, they embrace the lockdown
Like a new monotheistic religion, and
Stay confined in the foetal eyes of deadly viruses.
Herded into special Shramik trains for their home towns,
Hungry migrants scrub each other’s back with pink-feathered comb, and
Let out savage cries from the back of nasal lungs.

The desire to stay safe is so strong, and
Ferrying silence has become such a profitable business
Engine drivers don’t mind
Slaughtering sleeping grasshoppers on desolate tracks.
Now, I am not surprised why flamingos refuse to
Fly back to refugee camps in the Siberian wetlands.

Exclusive to FE
Ashwani Kumar is a poet, writer and professor at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. His latest poetry collection, Banaras and the Other, was longlisted for the Jayadev National Poetry Award

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Verse in lockdown Flamingos among other things
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Book Review- Sebastian and Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers; Discordant notes
2‘Brave new World’: JLF’s new digital series celebrates literature
3Book Review- The Future Is Faster Than You Think: Future not so forward