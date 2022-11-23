Versace launches special ‘His and Her’ eyewear collection for the wedding season in India

The wedding season in India brings with it an atmosphere of happiness and cheer, and an opportunity to celebrate with loved ones. In a bid to capture the grandeur and warmth of Indian weddings, Versace launches a limited-edition Eyewear Collection featuring two iconic Sun styles, meticulously crafted for ‘him’ and ‘her.

The two exclusive styles will be available in Havana with brown gradient lenses and feature the iconic Gold Greca on the temple. Both styles have “Celebrating India” imprinted within the right temple, making these styles special for the Indian market. The two sunglasses will be available in a golden gift box wrapped in a cheerful festive spirit, making it a perfect gifting option for loved ones—be it for festivities, anniversaries, and weddings.

Versace Eyewear, Women for Rs 21,390

Versace Eyewear, Men for Rs 19,690

The limited-edition sunglasses are available for purchase with the specially curated gift box at select optical stores and Sunglass Hut.