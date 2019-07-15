Vegan foods finding their way onto retail shelves despite infrastructural challenges

The site retails brands like Raw Pressery, and other vegan brands like TNB Granola (breakfast cereal), soy milk brands So Good and Staeta, and Butternut (vegan peanut butter).

By Srinath Srinivasan

The vegan tribe in India may be small, but there has been a recent upsurge in the number of vegan packaged food products in India. From being perceived as ‘expensive’, vegan products such as soy milk, vegan cheese, cookies and ice-creams are finding takers. Brands like Goodmylk, Hershey’s Sofit, Urban Platter, Unived and Raw Pressery are now also retailing their products through online marketplaces like Big Basket and Godrej Nature’s Basket.

According to Mintel New Products Database, 26% of the food and drinks products launched in India in 2017 claimed to be vegan, and this has grown to 37% in 2018. Aman Kumar, chief business officer, Kalagato, attributes this to people veering towards a ‘cruelty-free’ way of life as well as cases of allergies and lactose intolerance.

Going vegan

Tejas Bhadalia, assistant vice president and head of marketing, Godrej Nature’s Basket, says that Indians are becoming conscious about what they eat in general. The site retails brands like Raw Pressery, and other vegan brands like TNB Granola (breakfast cereal), soy milk brands So Good and Staeta, and Butternut (vegan peanut butter). “Veganism and organic movements are predominantly the results of a fitness-oriented lifestyle popular among the young urban population and middle-aged consumers,” Bhadalia says.

Most of these vegan brands are present mainly in metro cities. For instance, vegan cheese brand Cowvathi is available only in Mumbai, and Goodmylk, the vegan milk brand, in Bengaluru. Only a few brands like Sofit can be found across the country on retail shelves due to a major push from its parent company Hershey’s. Some associate with online marketplaces to cater to other cities.

Anuj Rakyan, MD, Raw Pressery, says that the company spends over 10% of its overall budget on digital marketing which enables customer acquisition and creating awareness. Today, Big Basket has one of the largest vegan food product listings in the country despite being a marketplace for non-vegan products as well. “We saw 15-20% growth coming from e-commerce last year. Out of this, 80% growth was led by channels like Swiggy, Amazon and Big Basket,” explains Rakyan.

The main channels of growth for Goodmylk, which claims to register a 25% m-o-m growth, are its website, app and e-retailer Godrej Nature’s Basket. Others like Cowvathi rely on social media to reach customers. Bhadalia says that as a digital marketplace, the e-tailer supports brands by including vegan products under regular promotional offers and discounts. “To make people familiar with the taste of vegan packaged foods, we also conduct sampling activities across our stores.”

The road ahead

A recent study from Nature’s Basket has found that in metros like Bengaluru, 91% of respondents are willing to pay a premium for vegan and organic products even if they retailed at more than 15% the price of conventional options. Bengaluru is followed by Pune and Mumbai at 86% and 85%, respectively. But these numbers rarely extend to the interiors.

According to Euromonitor International, the global vegan hot (coffee, tea, etc) and soft (carbonated water, juices, etc) drinks market in 2018 was at $4,281 million, whereas the packaged vegan food market was at $9,633 million. The same report also states that the overall vegan drinks market will grow at roughly 6.8% CAGR during 2018-2023, and the packaged vegan food market will grow at a 3% CAGR in the same period.

But in India, vegan adoption will not be as swift, given its peculiarities. Giving up dairy is akin to making a cultural shift, and with more disposable income at hand, meat is increasingly becoming affordable to consumers (especially poultry). Some brands are, therefore, keeping the pricing low to up adoption across a wider set of consumers.

There are problems in terms of business operations as well. Cold supply chain infrastructure needs to be strengthened. Brands like Goodmylk, for whom cold storage has been of utmost importance, handles its supply chain in-house. However, not all vegan companies are able to invest in their own supply chain infrastructure; some like Cowvathi have increased product shelf lives to ship products to other cities. Since the volumes are not high, Nature’s Basket manages these brands through distribution centres, which makes things logistically viable.