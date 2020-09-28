Vedas in South America! Argentine lawyer Dr, Nancy Gallo uses Indian Vedic Science to resolve conflicts

Dr Nancy Gallo, a lawyer and Doctorate in Law, based in Argentina has specialized in the Ayurvedic Natural Adjuvance System, Marmani Chiktsa and Pranic Psychotherapy, among other trainings

She is the author of a new thought, the Vedic Advocacy based on the tripartite structure of knowledge with roots in the Vedic Science of India. Dr Nancy Gallo, a lawyer and Doctorate in Law, based in Argentina has specialized in the Ayurvedic Natural Adjuvance System, Marmani Chiktsa and Pranic Psychotherapy, among other trainings. Her doctoral thesis took seven years to be completed and that has significantly impacted her role as a lawyer, with active participation in the peaceful resolution of conflicts. This work of hers was awarded the “Missionary of Peace” Prize awarded by Action of peace and the Center for Strategic Planning for Social Security, Argentina. She shares her passion for Vedic Science and how she is promoting it in the region with Huma Siddiqui.

Following are excerpts:

How did you get interested in Vedic Science?

This perspective about the Vedic Science, the knowledge science, is based on the Veda, which literally means pure knowledge or the totality of knowledge of all the laws of nature that govern the life of all people, the environment and the universe.

I had a strong direct connection to Vedic Science and internal conviction after traveling to India a few years ago and to understand that social reality is more than written codes and laws that most do not know and that correspond to a certain state of consciousness. Therefore, the Vedic conception maintains, as a first instance, that the basis of all laws is the knowledge of the inner being; knowledge that moves away from the marked rationalization and formalities of law. And that must also be part of everything legal procedure.

It is not possible to resolve a conflict totally removed from the knowledge of the parties involved and intrinsic values that are inherent in the person; especially if it is taken into account that every legal system expresses a system of values, such as: justice, dignity, freedom, security, common welfare, etc. And in that sense, it is known that values are projections of the consciousness of the human being to the external world. Therefore the Vedic system gives preponderance to the state of individual consciousness, then collective and focus on the importance of raising it.

Everything stated has an academic framework that arose during the development of my doctorate in law where I conceived my doctoral thesis called: “Influence of the Vedic System for the Peaceful Resolution of Conflicts through Arbitration and other tools”. After several years that I have been analyzing it through legislation, jurisprudence and doctrine, I have also seen and verified it “in situ” in India and I can permeate myself with other knowledge, analyzing not only his experience legislative but also its millenary culture, its sociology, philosophy and its jurisprudence.

How did Mahatma Gandhi influence your thesis?

After these studies and those experiences, my legal vocation made me study deeply the experience from the Vedic Science and from the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and how that experience can influence in the conflict resolution and arbitration legislation in the West to despite having another idiosyncrasy.

Can you elaborate ?

Mahatma Gandhi, saw in his experience using alternative methods of conflict resolution, as an exercise to bring together the parties that are separated. That is really the essence of mediation and the Vedic Advocacy.

Mahatma Gandhi, he advocated the peaceful resolution of conflicts for the resolution of the dispute based on morality, ethics and natural justice. The emphasis was always on maintaining a cordial relationship between the parties before, during and after the dispute, with conciliation spirit in the formal dispute resolution system. And on these principles, the Vedic Advocacy is based.

Mahatma Gandhi spoke that only a deep psychological revolution would open the way to a nation in which men and women and of all the castes would meet on the basis of equality. In this order of ideas, nonviolence was a practice of unity and equality.

The Psychological Revolution to which it alludes could also be equated with the development of the mind to obtain an expanded consciousness. It should allow a space for understanding, adjust and make a deep introspection, get involved and look inside ourselves and ask to what extent we are responsible.

So, what is the connection between the Vedic Science and Mahatma Gandhi?

This is also understood from the perspective of the Vedic system, which expresses that each one has a certain level of consciousness, and each individual operates according to their level of consciousness; for this reason, it should be understood that a conflict cannot be resolved at the same level of consciousness that was created.

And therefore it is significant to increase the level of awareness in individuals, where legal operators are trained to do it, and can resolve conflicts satisfactorily by putting into operation the sequential mechanism of understanding the unified field of all laws of nature understood as the unified state of the Knower (Rishi), the Process of Knowledge (Devata) and the known (Chandas).

Vedic advocacy not only provides a solution to the specific problem, it is also being educated on another level of consciousness. The knowledge is structured in consciousness, therefore a small consciousness, will reflect a small knowledge and as the level of consciousness increases, the level of knowledge will increase allowing articulate higher levels of available intelligence, observing the legal conflict from another perspective and with greater ability to capture its solution without violence.

However, it is also necessary to know that dissent is an opportunity for growth and not enmity without return. As Mahatma Gandhi teaches, the counter positions enrich, they do not divide. Thinking differently does not mean being an enemy.

The Vedic system understands the same, because not only the conflict is resolved, the person’s level of consciousness expands with different tools. When you expand the level of consciousness perception changes.

Also, see and capture the hidden potential that exists in every divergence between people. It is based on ayurvedic biotypes (medicine formally recognized by the World Health Organization): Each biotype faces external stimuli very differently. And the metabolic principles that govern it make the person have a particular style of mental and physical functioning. They govern psychological functions and are responsible for positive and negative emotions.

The Vedic lawyer follows a concrete and exhaustive protocol to resolve the conflict with specific rules to follow and with a fundamental premise: KNOWLEDGE (VEDA) of all the components that come into play in any conflict situation.

It is recommended to train the human mind to operate from the stable field of natural law in order to enjoy the unlimited benefits of the self-reference of the inner being, promoting its efficiency and organizing power.

In this sense, there are Neurophysiological Techniques such as the Ayurvedic Anti Stress Program (PAAS) developed by my friend Dr Sergio Lais-Suárez, which allows reviving in the minds of people the full potential of creative intelligence. In addition, the person with such practice can increase the functional integrity and order of his body-mind. It is a simple, natural process that involves the progressive refinement of the nervous system through the regular alternation of deep stillness and activity.

If we ask ourselves what is needed to solve any problem, we can say that a clear mind that is willing to understand.

How are you promoting India’s Vedic Science in your country and in your region?

We are giving conferences, seminars and training in different parts of Argentina and Latin America. And are having presence at different media, such as television, radio, graphic media, scientific journals, national and international newspapers.

I have been invited to important TV programs in the Latin American subcontinent and to other programs related to Law.

In addition, in this technological age, we are using social networks to spread this knowledge.

We are also talking with the Bar Legal Associations and legal professionals in different parts of Latin America for the formation of Vedic lawyers.

We have created the first University Chair of Vedic Advocacy through which we are going to teach the postgraduate degree called University Diplomacy in Negotiation and Peaceful Conflict Resolution based on Vedic Advocacy and Gandhi precepts, at UAI – University in Buenos Aires. First in Latam!

