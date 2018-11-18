Varanasi festival sings verses of freedom

London-based vocalist Deepa Nair Rasiya (first from right) sang Kabir’s songs accompanied on cello by British musician George Cooke (first from left) to open the third edition of Mahindra Kabira Fesrival in Varanasi on Friday evening.

After Delhi, the city of Kabir is standing up to Carnatic musician TM Krishna’s fight for creative freedom. There are waves of support for Krishna, who angered his conservative critics by singing non-Hindu songs, at the third Mahindra Kabira Festival that began on Friday.

Musicians and artistes attending the three-day Kabira festival say the cultural pluralism echoed in the life and works of the Sufi poet is relevant on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of his death. “Kabir was a musician who taught us about inclusivity and wisdom, more importantly common sense,” said Sanjoy Roy, the head of Teamwork Arts, which has produced the Kabira festival.

“We need to fight back,” said Roy referring to the storm over Krishna’s artistic compositions and freedom of creativity. “Culture is the cornerstone of humanity and civilisation. In spite of these controversies, our culture will show its resurgence as Indian culture has for the last five thousand years,” he added.

On the opening day of the Kabira festival, the songs of Kabir, who was born in Varanasi, sung by musicians underlined the Bhakti poet’s belief in secularism. “My instrument reflects the honesty of sound that is related to the poetry of Kabir,” said British musician George Cooke, who accompanied London-based vocalist Deepa Nair Rasiya on cello to perform

Kabir’s songs.

“I am a universalist who believes that there is only one wisdom and that is for everyone,” said Rasiya, about inclusivity in arts. “I do not look at anyone and say this is not for you,” said the musician born in England to Indian immigrant parents.

The third edition of Mahindra Kabira Festival held by the famous ghats of Varanasi celebrate the mystic poet with his own songs sung by musicians from the city and outside.

Among this year’s musicians are sitar player Pandit Rabindra Goswami,, Hindustani musician Vidya Rao and thumri singer Barnali Chattopadhyay.

Among the speakers at the festival are Kabir scholars like Purushottam Agrawal, who has taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and Oxford University’s Oriental Studies Faculty.

Coinciding with Krishna’s Saturday concert, organised by the Delhi state government after the controversial postponement of his earlier performance in the national capital, the Kabira festival will witness musical sessions, talks and heritage walks through the ancient city, a melting pot

of cultures.

“We stand very strongly with the idea that creative freedom shouldn’t be tampered with,” said Jay Shah, head of cultural outreach at the Mahindra Group, which organises the Kabira festival. “An artist interprets history, art and life the way they see it,” he added, “regulating that would mean the end of art”.

The history of the Mahindra Group is indicative of India’s inclusive character, explained Shah, about the company’s beginnings as Mahindra and Mohammed in 1945 before its partner Ghulam Mohammed left for Pakistan during the Partition.

Shah, however, advocated caution. “While the society needs to be inclusive, there is a responsibility on artistes too. It is equally important for artistes to be aware of the ramifications of what they create.”