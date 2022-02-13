Valentine’s Day special: From Japan’s White Day to Brazil’s Dia dos Namorados, festivals that celebrate love

Valentine’s Day is not the only day when love is expressed.

By Reya Mehrotra

It is that time of the year when love is celebrated. February 14 came to be celebrated as Valentine’s Day to honour the 3rd-century Roman saint Valentine, who was executed on this day. But Valentine’s Day is not the only day when love is expressed. We bring you festivals from across the globe that celebrate love.

Dragobete

A traditional Romanian holiday that falls on February 24, Dragobete is called the day when the ‘birds are betrothed’. The festival originates from the mythological story wherein Dragobete, son of Baba Dochia, was chosen by Virgin Mary to be the guardian of love because of his kindness. It is also the time when birds mate and build their nests—the first day of spring. On this day, girls and boys collect vernal flowers and sing together. Those who participate in the customs are said to be saved from illnesses for the entire year. It is known as the day for lovers as girls and boys pick up early spring plants for the one they are seeing. It is also believed that if one steps over their partner’s foot, it is a sign of domination by the person in the relationship.

White Day

Japan celebrates White Day on March 14. It was first celebrated in 1978 and started by the National Confectionery Industry Association as a reply to Valentine’s Day. This was done so that the men could pay back women who had given them gifts and chocolates on Valentine’s Day. This led to confectionaries marketing white chocolates. On this day, men gift women chocolates, jewellery, clothing, flowers and so on. White Day is also celebrated in Vietnam, China, South Korea and Taiwan. However, the changing gender roles in Japanese culture have resulted in decreased popularity of the day since the past few years. In South Korea, April 14 is celebrated as Black Day for those who did not receive any gifts on White Day.

Dia dos Namorados

Dia dos Namorados is the Brazilian lovers’ day, celebrated on June 12 as a holiday. Gifts, decorations and festivities are a part of the day. Dia dos Namorados also refers to Valentine’s Day in many Portuguese-speaking nations. June 12 is close to June 13 which is celebrated as Saint Anthony’s Day, who was a general in the Brazilian Army and canonised as a saint by the Catholic Church. He is known for blessing couples with prosperous and happy marriages. Musical celebrations on this day include Samba dancing. Single women perform rituals to find a good partner. Love letters are also concealed in basil pots to pass on to suitors.

Saint Dwynwen’s Day

The Welsh patron saint of lovers, Saint Dwynwen, is celebrated in Wales on January 25. There are a number of varying tales that tell the story of the day. Dwynwen is said to be 5th-century King Brychan’s daughter, and half-sister of Saint Ninnoc. A young man fell in love with her but she rejected him as her father didn’t allow the marriage. She prayed to fall out of love with Maelon, the young man. An angel gave her a magic potion which turned Maelon to ice. On seeing this, she became devastated but God granted her wish of releasing Maelon if she remained unmarried.

Qixi Festival

The Qixi Festival or the Qiqiao Festival is a Chinese festival that celebrates the annual meeting of weaver girl Zhinu and cowherd Niulang, which is a mythological tale pertaining to the Han dynasty. The earliest mention of this myth is found in a poetry reference that dates back 2,600 years. It is celebrated on the seventh day of the seventh month of the Chinese calendar. It is known as ‘Qixi Festival’ because the seventh elder sister is worshipped on the seventh night of the seventh lunar month. On this day, women dress up in traditional Chinese clothing with long flowing robes and offer Zhinu fruits, wine and tea in order to have their wishes granted and for wisdom. Single women pray to the couple to ask for a good husband while married women pray for fertility. The festival is also called the Chinese Valentine’s Day, the Night of Sevens, the Magpie Festival and the Double Seventh Festival.

Saint Gregory’s Day

In Slovenia, March 12 is celebrated as Saint Gregory’s Day—a version of Saint Valentine’s Day. Saint Gregory was a sixth-century monk who became Pope and is known for his acts of kindness. He is also known as the patron saint of scholars and students. The day also marks the start of spring when the birds mate. People hang baked goods in bushes and in trees—called as the leftovers from the weddings of birds. Children then search for them. Women also look up in the sky to spot birds—it is said the type of bird they first see indicates the type of man they will marry.