Valentine’s Day showers in Delhi turn weather pleasant: Twitterati welcome ‘rain of love’, Watch

Delhiites welcomed the gift of nature on Valentine’s Day and took to social media to express their excitement.

The national capital woke up to light drizzle and shower on valentine’s day. Several parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) experienced rain on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The weather in capital turned pleasant as the city witnessed a change in weather after receiving rainfall Thursday.

The temperature was down slightly and the national capital is likely to experience rain and hailstorm through the day, ANI reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as saying. IMD also attributed this rain and shower to the western disturbance approaching the northwestern region of India. Strong winds are also likely to prevail over plains of northwest India.

WATCH: Delhi wakes up to light showers (ANI)

Delhiites welcomed the gift of nature on Valentine’s Day and took to social media to express their excitement.

Delhi weather today perfectly sums up #ValentinesDay mood. Now it’s up to you which side are you on ???? — Abhik (@abhiksengupta) February 14, 2019

While most of twitterati saw the romantic side of rain on Valentine’s day, some took the occasion to take funny jibes on Bajrang Dal!

Today rain appeared as bajrang dal in Delhi! #ValentinesDay #rain — Nishita Aswal (@nishita_THP) February 14, 2019

PTI reported a Meteorological (MeT) Department official saying that there was 1.3 mm rain recorded till 8.30 am. The official said humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 96 per cent. “The skies will remain cloudy throughout the day. Light to moderate rain may occur later in the day,” he said. The official also said the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.