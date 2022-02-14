  • MORE MARKET STATS

Valentine’s Day: Bengaluru airport witnesses near two-fold increase in rose shipments

Domestic shipments have witnessed a significant improvement, having increased to 3.15 lakh kgs (6.5 million stems) vs. 1.03 lakh kg in 2021.

Written by PTI
V Day roses
The demand for roses during the Valentine's season in the domestic market has seen a considerable rise this season, it said. (Pixabay via IE)

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) on Monday said BLR Airport cargo witnessed a near two-fold increase in rose shipments in the run-up to Valentine’s Day this year.

BLR Airport said in a statement it facilitated the movement of approximately 5.15 lakh kg of roses to 25 international and domestic destinations vs. 2.7 lakh kg shipped in 2021.

The demand for roses during the Valentine’s season in the domestic market has seen a considerable rise this season, it said.

Domestic shipments have witnessed a significant improvement, having increased to 3.15 lakh kgs (6.5 million stems) vs. 1.03 lakh kg in 2021, recording over 200 per cent growth. Around 2 lakh kg (7.3 million stems) were exported to international destinations this year vs. last year’s 1.7 lakh kg.

“Bengaluru is the biggest exporter of roses in India. Our cargo infrastructure, powered by technology, provides rapid distribution of perishable cargo, making BLR Airport the preferred cargo airport in South India,” said Chief Strategy & Development Officer, BIAL, Satyaki Raghunath.

The top domestic destinations for roses include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati and Chandigarh. Among the top international destinations were Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, London, Amsterdam, Kuwait, Auckland, Beirut, Manila, Muscat and Dubai, it was stated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Valentine’s Day