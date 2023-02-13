Valentine’s Day 2023: The best gifts you can buy for your partner

Valentine’s Day is celebrated annually on February 14 every year. On Valentine’s Day you can make your partner feel extra special by gifting them what they want. The day is dedicated to love and affection. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, there is not much time left to deliberate on a perfect gift. Here’s a look at the best gifts to buy for your partner on Valentine’s Day.

Polo Ralph Lauren’s The Satin Pony Pouch

Price: INR 27,223

The signature Pony, in embroidered and cutout form, defines the iconic look of this drawstring purse, which is rendered in luxuriously smooth satin.

Availability: http://www.thecollective.in

Chopard’s Happy Sport Year of Rabbit

Price: Price on Request

Chopard’s Happy Sport watch icon has been treated to a festive new outfit for a Year of the Rabbit that is all about Joie de Vivre. Clad in a majestic ruby-red dress and crafted in a 33 mm diameter combining stainless steel and ethical 18-carat rose gold, the embodiment of the sporty-chic trend sends five dancing diamonds whirling around a splendid mother-of-pearl dial adorned with a rabbit. Paired with a red leather strap, the Happy Sport beats to the rhythm of the Chopard 09.01-C movement with a 42-hour power reserve.

UNIQLO’s AIRism Cotton Belted Long Dress

Price: INR 2,990

Smooth AIRism with the look of cotton. Belted waist for more styling options. The Uniqlo U collection is the realization of a dedicated and skilled team of international designers based at our Paris Research and Development Center led by Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire.

Hackett London’s Suede WashBag

Price: INR 7,300

Luxuriously elegant, this suede washbag will elevate any overnight stay, fit to hold all your essentials in refined practicality. Crafted using the finest Italian suede, it is trimmed with full grain leather for extra durability, featuring a generous compartment with an inner zip pocket.

Availability: http://www.thecollective.in

IKAI ASAI’s PATRIMONIO COCKTAIL GLASSES

Price: INR 1,400

This cocktail glass, with its long stem, angled bowl and textured surface, is made from borosilicate glass and is a stylish addition to any dinner party. Use it to serve chilled Martinis or other cocktails. This glass is part of Ikai Asai’s Lila collection, and takes inspiration from Pondicherry and its gentle pace of life.

Availability: http://www.ikaiasai.com

Chopard’s L.U.C Urushi Year of Rabbit

Price: Price on Request

A work of gold and lacquer, mechanics and craftsmanship, the L.U.C XP Urushi Year of the Rabbit timepiece celebrates the advent of the year of the water rabbit through an original 88-piece series inspired by the Chinese zodiac calendar. The 39.5 mm-diameter case in ethical 18-carat rose gold frames a dial portraying the rabbit – a cautious and alert animal – and its relationship with the moon. Its dial graced with Urushi lacquer, gold powder and mother-of-pearl inlays is made by a Japanese artisan drawing on centuries of expertise. It brings a sense of both symbolism and prosperity to this coveted edition. Finally, its L.U.C 96.17-L in-house movement endowed with a 65-hour power reserve testifies to the watchmaking expertise of Chopard Manufacture’s skilled artisans.

Ralph Lauren, Purple Label

Price: Price on Request

Crafted in Italy with calfskin with topstitched vachetta leather trim, this slim ID card case features a clear slip pocket and multiple card slots. It comes with a removable calfskin lanyard and is accented with the stacked “RL” logo brass plaque in a palladium finish.

Availability: http://www.thecollective.in

Narvik Bag by Nappa Dori

Price: Rs 12,500

A sleek addition to your day and night time revelries, The Narvik pioneers ideal function with a minimalist design, and comes with a removable and adjustable sling to keep your hands free. Handcrafted in genuine leather, with an additional strap featuring metal buckles.

Onitsuka Tiger SCLAW MT

Price: Rs 19,800

Onitsuka Tiger presents SCLAW MT from its latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The theme ‘Japanese minimalism’, is continued in the campaign visuals, which sublimates minimalism by contrasting multiple juxtaposed elements, such as silhouettes and space, sky and building colors, and geometric backgrounds and spheres. The perfect present for a fashion-loving minimalist!